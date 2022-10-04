MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: In search of a cereal killer

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on July 29, 1999.

A recent study indicated cereal is the single biggest source where children get their daily supply of vitamins and minerals. If this is true, I want to know how parents get their children to eat cereal.

I have tried for many years to convince my children cereal is a great food. It’s easy to prepare, convenient to store and most importantly, a quick food. Quick food is one of the basic food groups and one of life’s necessities, according to children. However, despite these facts, I have never been able to get my children to truly like cereal.

When the kids were younger, I went to great lengths to show them the versatility and advantages of eating cereal. At great financial risk, I even went so far as to take them shopping with me to the grocery store, where I let them pick out the kinds of cereal they wanted—even if it wasn’t on sale.

I bought every mega-frosted, multi-colored, sweetly-named cereal known to children. It befuddled me why anyone would want to eat green cereal, or cereal specked with hard little pieces of pure sugar that manufacturers tried to pass off as marshmallows. But the kids always insisted they would eat it and like it if I bought it. Unfortunately, that sacred vow seldom made it past the first bowl, which became part of a ritual.

When we got home while my back was turned and I was putting away the groceries, the kids would make their first bowl of cereal by opening the new box and pouring its whole contents into one big bowl. As it usually turned out, the cereal the kids chose was not nearly so appealing as the fragile little toy concealed in its depths that had been advertised on television. Once the kids had the toy in hand, they left the bowl of dry cereal on the counter. It was up to me to carefully funnel the cereal back into the box, a task which inevitably got rid of the only cereal from the box that ever got consumed, and it was consumed by the garbage can.

It didn’t take me long to give up trying to get the kids to eat cereal regularly. I have to say I didn’t miss spending the money on large quantities of cereal, noting one box of processed cereal costs more than an entire bushel of corn, an ironic fact I find hard to digest.

Over the years as the kids grew older, they learned to like a few cereals, so I restricted my consumer buying habits to purchasing those brands when they were on sale. Even though I don’t buy large quantities of cereal, we always seem to have several boxes on hand. I no longer have to worry about a cereal box getting entirely emptied in one day. In fact, it seems like cereal boxes never get emptied in our house anymore.

This simple fact encourages me to keep a lookout for and have an appreciation for cereal killers—hungry friends of my children who come to visit and whose parents have obviously done a better job instilling them with an innate love of cereal.

Currently, we have four boxes of cereal opened and sitting on top of the refrigerator. There are eight other boxes of unopened cereal in the pantry. When it comes to eating cereal, my family has very diverse tastes. It almost seems as if they have defined certain rules they follow. Fortunately, I have learned the Rules of Cereal Consumption and have them well documented.

1. Never eat cereal unless it is absolutely the only thing left

that’s quick and easy.

2. Never eat the same cereal twice in a row. It is perfectly okay

to open a new box even though another box still has cereal in it. This is a matter of taste preference and what you “feel like eating” on a particular day. If you feel like eating cereal at all, parents should appreciate the fact you do.

3. “Good-for-you” cereals or generic brands are bad imitations of

a bad idea of food.

4. If Mom bought the cereal because it was three boxes for $5 and

she had coupons she was able to use and double, it is probably not worth eating. There is a reason it was priced so low—because nobody ever buys it.

5. Oatmeal is a cereal mutation more commonly known as gruel. No

one in their right mind would eat something called gruel, except possibly in a Dickens novel.

6. Cereal is not just for breakfast anymore. In fact, breakfast

is about the last time of the day anyone would want to face a bowl of cereal.

7. If, by some miracle, the contents of a cereal box actually

gets down to the last half cup, don’t bother to eat it. What is left is a bunch of small bits and crumbs that dissolve instantly in milk.

This fact is probably the major contributor to the problem of being able to totally empty a box of cereal.

8. Like bleach and ammonia, it is never advisable to mix two

different kinds of cereal.

I have reconciled myself to the fact my children will never really enjoy cereal and will have to get their vitamins and minerals from some other source. But I still buy their favorite brands occasionally to be consumed as an emergency filler.

I recently walked into the kitchen early one morning and found a bowl of dry cereal sitting on the counter. Images of past free prizes jumped into my mind. I left the bowl on the counter until later that morning when I encountered my daughter.

“What is this?” I asked her.

She shifted her eyebrows nonchalantly and began one of those long explanations only an offspring can give to a simple question.

“You know how you’re always complaining about the number of open boxes of cereal we have around here,” she began. “Well, last night, about midnight, I decided I would like to have a bowl. I poured it into the bowl and finished the box. Even though it was mostly the crumby stuff on the bottom of the box. I was going to eat it anyway. And then…”

At this point she stopped her detailed explanation and walked over to open the refrigerator door. She pulled out a plastic jug that had once contained a gallon of milk, but now only held about two tablespoons.

“…we have no milk,” she said with a dramatic sweep of her arm. “You would think the person who had the last glass of milk would have just finished it off and told you we needed more. But, no! Instead, they put it back in the refrigerator with only a swallow left. The only thing worse than this is when they put the carton back totally empty.”

I nodded my head in sympathetic agreement. I thought about telling her about the Rules of Milk Consumption, but I decided against it. Some things you just have to learn from experience.

Epilogue 2022: These days, I don’t often have to worry about killing a box of cereal. I only purchase my own few favorite kinds of cereal one box at a time. And since I am the only one in our two-person household who ever eats cereal, and since I eat it regularly, the boxes take up little space and regularly get emptied, even though they don’t have toys in them. I don’t think my sons ever eat cereal as adults, but my daughter does. And, true to form, her son rarely touches it. When he does, he eats all the hard little marshmallow bits out of his favorite brand, and leaves the rest of the cereal in the bowl uneaten. I have listened to my daughter complain about this practice, nodding in sympathy, but I realize some things you just have to learn from experience.