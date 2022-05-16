Memories from the Wolfe Den: Driving parents crazy

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on June 16, 1994.

Driving is one of those skills everyone learns eventually. At least that’s what parents tell themselves as their hearts flutter in their chests and their knuckles turn white from holding on to the dashboard while their children are learning to drive.

Being a driving instructor requires a great deal of patience and the ability to remain in control when someone else is making life and death decisions for you. Many parents like me don’t have that kind of patience or stamina. We withstood the rigors of potty training; we survived the bike riding lessons; we held our breath as the kids learned to swim; but driving is totally different.

I survived riding with two sons who had driving permits by pretending to sleep while I was in the car with them. I would close my eyes and pretend to be relaxed while, in reality, my eyes were closed in total fear. I am not looking forward to going through that experience again.

With two more children on the brink of adolescence, the chances are good I will get to experience this exuberating excitement again. So far, the twins’ driving education has been limited to operating a riding lawn mower with hydrostatic drive. But their desire to move up another step on the ladder surfaced during a recent weekend in the country.

We were all alone on a dead-end lane on private property. It was a simple problem. The van was sitting directly on grass that needed to be mowed. There were certified drivers available to move the van in a simple reverse manner a few feet backward. Somehow, the simple problem got more complicated as it always does when children are involved.

My youngest son asked if he could try backing up the van. He pleaded his case saying he didn’t think he would ever learn to drive. His sympathetic older brother then offered to give him a driving lesson, but he quickly added that his younger brother must agree to follow all instructions explicitly. I considered protesting, but then reconsidered, telling myself, “This way, I don’t have to do it.” My older son reminded me he himself was much younger when his grandfather let him drive a car in this very same area. My son felt that qualified him to be an instructor—that and his “renowned patience.”

The pair climbed into the van and buckled up. My older son went over the controls with his brother explaining each one in detail. Once the instructions were given, my youngest son turned the key and started the van. It went remarkably well with the van starting immediately. I must say I was a bit jealous since that doesn’t always happen when I drive.

My older son then told his brother to put the van in gear and press very gently on the gas pedal. His younger sibling followed the instructions explicitly. As he anxiously waited, the van responded by remaining perfectly still.

“Press a little harder,” the instructor said encouragingly.

The student followed the instructor’s directions explicitly. The van immediately surged backward and turned in a circle, ending up somewhere near the point of origin and still on the un-mowed grass. The less patient instructor quickly pointed out the flawed maneuver by stating abruptly, “You have to steer, too.”

Straightening the steering wheel for his brother, the instructor said, “Try it again.”

The student again followed the instructor’s directions explicitly. The van moved a little more smoothly backward this time, but once it was off the un-mowed grass, it just kept moving backward.

“Stop! Stop! Put on the brakes!” the instructor shrieked.

The student once again complied with the explicit directions, and the van came to a screeching halt over another patch of un-mowed grass. It was a simple problem though. This time they would just go slightly forward—that would be easier.

“Push on the gas,” the impatient instructor commanded. The student now knew he had to press the pedal harder, and wanting to follow instructions explicitly, he accelerated. The van lurched forward heading right toward a fence across the open field at a very rapid pace.

Those of us who were observing the driving lesson did not hear what was said in the van. We were probably fortunate in that respect. But as the van continued to head for the fence, we couldn’t help but add our own explicit instructions.

“Brakes! Brakes! Put on the brakes!” we yelled from our observation point. Suddenly, the van came to a halt safely, still a good distance from the fence.

There were a few moments of icy silence. Then we saw the instructor get out of the van and walk around to the driver’s door. Opening the door of the van, he pointed his arm at the ground and said in a very impatient voice, “Get out now!”

At this point the student, likely fearing for his own life, obeyed the instructor’s instructions explicitly. He walked over to us, and we all watched as the instructor climbed into the van and moved it to an area where they grass had been mowed.

As the driving lesson ended, the student looked at us and noted matter-of-factly, “I think I need a driving instructor who is a little more patient.”

Epilogue 2022: I am happy to report that all my children did learn to drive with no injuries. I am also happy to report I don’t have to teach any more children to drive. I am gladly leaving the teaching of my grandchildren to drive up to their parents.

