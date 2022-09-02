MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Dentistry is going to the dogs

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Aug. 2, 2001.

Our dog isn’t speaking to me much lately—not that he ever did very often, at least not unless he was rewarded with a treat for saying something. However, his latest round of silence has to do with what he considers betrayal. He hasn’t been very happy with me since last week, when I called and made a medical appointment for him.

I’ve tried to get the dog to be more responsible for his own healthcare, but when he got the notice from the county that he needed to be re-vaccinated for rabies, he chose to ignore it. So, I called the vet and made an appointment. And, while I was doing that, I asked the vet if he could help with another problem the rest of the family hasn’t been able to ignore—dealing with the dog’s bad breath.

Doggie dentistry does make sense, even if it seems a little strange.

However, cleaning sharp fangs attached to an uncooperative canine doesn’t really sound like a fun afternoon to me. I prefer to let the vet deal with the teeth cleaning process. Although our vet is fond of animals, he realizes the fangs of a large dog need to be handled with care. We agreed the best solution would be to sedate the dog for the cleaning process. This required a short stay at the vet’s office.

To Shadow, going for a ride in the car is an adventure. When we put on his leash, he was so eager to go, he dragged our daughter down the driveway. He loved getting out of the car and exploring the bushes outside the vet’s office. He could smell and hear other animals.

It was great—until we walked through the door of the office. Once the dog got a whiff of the office, he immediately balked and tried to pull my daughter out the door. I’m sure he didn’t really know what was going to happen, but he smelled something familiar, and the association was not pleasant. It might have had something to do with the after-effects of that operation he’d had there, even if it was a long time ago. Some things you just don’t forget, even if you are a dog.

We told the vet the dog would probably be upset when we left, so he decided to sedate Shadow while we were there. The dog got four shots in all, including vaccinations, two shots on each side. Although nervous, he handled the experience well. The vet told us he would soon begin feeling the anesthetic. Almost immediately, Shadow lowered his head and began swaying in a pendulum motion. His feet slowly slid out from under him, and he lay quietly on the floor.

We gently lifted him up on the vet’s table and left. This was a traumatic moment for my daughter, who did not like seeing her usually active dog so quiet.

“Poor Shadow,” she said, compassion dominating her voice.

“He needs to have this done, so his teeth stay in good condition,” I reminded her.

“But he looked so sad,” she said.

Her brother was less sympathetic.

“He’ll be fine,” he said impatiently. “Maybe his hygienist won’t even yell at him for not flossing. I don’t think he really cares whether he gets gingivitis.”

Several hours later we went back to pick up the dog. The vet had put him in a kennel. He was quiet, but alert. The vet told us everything had gone well, and he had been a good patient. He also said the dog did not have a lot of plaque build-up on his teeth.

My daughter noted it wasn’t fair the dog had less plaque on his teeth in 10 years than she had in 10 months.

“Perhaps we should throw you a few more steak bones to gnaw on every now and then,” I told her.

On the way home, we made the dog sit in the back seat. He really wanted to drive, but we didn’t feel he should while he was still under anesthetic. We even rolled down the window a little so he could delight in the doggie pleasure of having the wind in his face. He smiled all the way home, showing off his nice, newly cleaned teeth.

Once home, Shadow drank a bowl of water. Those hangovers can really make you thirsty. He immediately plopped down on his pillow and fell asleep. For the rest of the day, the dog napped more than usual, if that’s possible. By the following morning, he was lively and very hungry. He ate quite a bit to make up for the meals he missed.

I filled out the paperwork to register him with the county. He made it clear he wasn’t going to do it. I wrote the check for a three-year tag and told him he better take care of himself and stay in good health, or I wasted $17. I noticed on the form the dog was listed as being eight years old. However, he is really 10 years old, but still in good shape. Even though he still wasn’t speaking to me, I had to chastise him.

“You know, you really shouldn’t be lying about your age,” I noted.

He chose to ignore me, adjusted his position, and went back to sleep.

I get the feeling he’s probably not going to like the next phase of dog care, either—giving him a bath.

Epilogue 2022: Our family enjoyed sharing many good years with Shadow.

He often showed us that although he was a dog, he also had many human characteristics. And, he demonstrated some of those characteristics, such as loyalty and unconditional love, much better than many humans do. Our lives were all the richer for that lesson.