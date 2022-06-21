Memories from the Wolfe Den: City of Brotherly Love

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal Dec. 9, 1999.

“It’s a nice to place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there.” That’s how I feel about big cities. Growing up in a small town insulated me from the reality of the metropolitan U.S., where millions of people converge daily in their pursuit of happiness and their share of the small amount of space allotted to them at home and work. I prefer being blanketed in the warmth and security of a small town where crime rates are low, air is breathable and much of the space is empty. Yet, I like a trip to the city now and then. A trip to Philadelphia with my mother and daughter only reinforced my feelings.

Since we travelled by air, we had to depend on public transportation once we reached our destination. I know the preconceptions about cab drivers. I’ve been in big city cabs. They know their way around, and they will get you where you’re going—quickly—very, very quickly. I was happy to be sitting in the back seat of the cab on our way to the hotel. That way I couldn’t experience the fear of our little brushes with death as we swerved in and out of four lanes of traffic. We let Mom sit in the front seat of the cab, since she had already confirmed the fact she is an avid risk taker. Despite my fear we might never see Illinois again, we arrived at our hotel in plenty of time to take in a little city nightlife.

We began our walking tour, happy to be in control of our own transportation—our feet. Our first tourist stop was South Street, a mecca of unique shops and people, all lit up in a rainbow of neon. At the suggestion of Rachel’s friend, we decided to visit a G-rated corner coffee house to try a house specialty—s’mores.

“S’mores?” I asked. “In a city restaurant?” I mentally thought of an open fire surrounded by camp chairs toasting marshmallows on long gleaming forks. I looked around. No fire anywhere—probably a good thing.

We sat at a table and our waitress brought us a large wooden bowl with a flaming candle in an urn in the center of the bowl. The bowl also contained a few short skewers, a handful of graham crackers and one Hershey bar.

I looked around. There were several other people, mostly couples, who had ordered the same item. Here we were, in the middle of the city, watching glassy-eyed lovers stare into each other’s eyes as they toasted marshmallows over candles. Somehow, my notion of making s’mores didn’t quite fit into this scenario. I opted to pass the s’more experience and had a cup of coffee instead. The perfect end of our first day.

We started the next day with a map and lots of plans. We opted to ride the purple Phlash bus, a circuit of tour buses that allow you to get on and off at your leisure for one price for the entire day. Phlash bus drivers must be recruited from the ranks of cab drivers who fail the cab-driving test for being too reckless. As the Phlash bus approached the designated stop, we had to jump out into the street to get it to stop. The driver prodded us to hurry along because he was running behind. You must understand these guys do nothing but drive in a big circle all day long. I wasn’t sure why he wanted to get back to the same spot more quickly. Maybe he was afraid we would get lapped by another bus. I began to think these guys were trying to qualify for NASCAR.

After a little sight seeing, we got on the next bus, driven by a recruit in training. His goal was to make every green light on the circuit, probably a qualifying rule. He sped through yellow lights that were turning red, around cars turning left and between lanes of traffic where there were no lanes. He only stopped where it was absolutely necessary to avoid ramming the back end of a car, and he did that with flair. Slamming on his brakes and swerving the nose of the bus, he laid on the horn to let the drivers around him know they were in his way. I kept reaching for a seat belt, but there was none. Instead, I closed my eyes a lot.

I was thankful when we disembarked the bus to do the touristy stuff. Philly is such a historic city. It is always fascinating to stand in a famous place and think about all the famous people who once stood there—George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson—Sylvester Stallone—they’ve all been to Philadelphia. In tribute to one of her favorite movie actors (Stallone), Mom ran up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and raised her arms in triumph. However, she confessed she liked the movie “Cliffhanger” much better than “Rocky.”

Since the Phlash bus didn’t go to our next stop—the Italian Market—we opted to take a cab to that end of the city. It was much more relaxing to zoom through the narrow streets of one-way traffic avoiding parked cars, rather than playing dodgeball with moving ones.

We left the cab late in the afternoon at the beginning of a long narrow street filled with row upon row of crated food. Most of the people on the street spoke little English. We were in the heart of a rich, cultural neighborhood. It was interesting, yet a little disconcerting as we walked through the market finding many great buys. However, as the afternoon went on, the streets began to empty and shops were closing. Dark, abandoned warehouses grew out of the background. There was very little traffic on the streets. A tall housing project apartment building loomed over the buildings a few blocks away. Darkness was beginning to envelope the city, and there wasn’t a single cab in sight anywhere.

…To be continued

Epilogue 2022: Don’t worry, friends, I am still here to relate the rest of the story of this trip. It remains a lovely memory of spending time with my mother and daughter. My mother passed away 15 years after we took this trip together, and I cherish every moment I had with her. And, by the way, the pie she baked for Rachel’s friend that we got through airport security did make it to Philly in mostly one piece, and her friend was most appreciative to share it with friends. To read about the rest of this great adventure, stay tuned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0