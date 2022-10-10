MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Another heated family argument

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Oct. 12, 2000.

“Don’t you think you’re being a little bit ridiculous?” my husband asked, staring at our daughter’s unusual garb.

She had ventured downstairs from her room, dressed in her warmest pajamas, a pair of shearling-lined slippers, a fuzzy stocking cap and winter gloves.

“I’m cold” she said matter-of fact.

“It’s not that cold in here,” her father insisted, cocooned inside a comforter.

Our daughter’s appearance was the result of our family accepting the annual challenge of the First Fall Prime Directive, which states, “Thou shalt not turn the furnace on before Thanksgiving.”

In reality, we seldom make it all the way to Thanksgiving. However, we were inspired last year by our phenomenal success in achieving that goal due to unseasonably warm weather. While it may be hard for others to understand why we refrain from using the furnace early in the heating season, we really do have our reasons.

First, we rather like brisk temperatures, even indoors. Call us warm-blooded, call us strange, but we sleep better, work better and feel better when it’s just a little nippy. Secondly, leaving the furnace off allows us to condition ourselves and make the transition to cold weather. Believe it or not, this actually fortifies us against sickness, debunking the grandmotherly myth that being in cold temperatures makes you sick. Thirdly, we hate paying high CILCO bills.

And, with the warning natural gas prices will be higher this year, we have taken CILCO’s advice and turned down the thermostat—to OFF.

Normally, we only have to endure the Prime Directive for a few days.

There will be a short cold spurt, followed by Indian summer and finally, the onslaught of winter, when we turn the heat on to keep the water pipes and ourselves from freezing.

However, this year, the cold burst came a little early and lasted a little longer—long enough to cool the entire house. This, like most other Prime Directives in our house, brought complaints from the younger members of the household.

The dog was probably the first to notice the weather change. Used to lying outside in the back yard and sunbathing; lately, he has chosen to keep his outside sojourns to a minimum. Within minutes of going out, he is barking to come back in. And, he has become a very popular member of our family while inside.

“Come sit by my feet, “I begged. Feeling quite loved and wanted, he obeyed. At this point, I began rubbing my toes in his fur. It only took about five minutes of this massaging before Shadow decided he wasn’t sharing his coat with anyone. But, unlike the kids, the dog doesn’t complain about the cooler temperatures inside. He simply dresses warmly and considers the alternative.

The kids are not above giving subtle hints that perhaps it is just a little too chilly in the house.

"I dropped an ice cube on the floor the other day," my son told me.

"Did you pick it up, and throw it in the sink?" I asked.

"No, it's still frozen, so there's no mess," he quipped.

With the cooler household temperature, "pre-warming" has taken on a whole new meaning. Pre-warmed slippers are coveted when abandoned, even if they don't fit. And, pre-warmed blankets and comforters are the biggest prize of all.

When my husband left the family room momentarily a few days ago, he came back just in time to see our daughter snatching the blanket he left behind.

"Don't take my blanket," he pleaded." Take your mother's--she has two."

Chivalry really is dead when it comes to survival in the elements

But the heat shortage is not all bad. I went down to the basement to do laundry the other day. Three loads had already been washed and dried by an anonymous good Samaritan. An investigation revealed my son had run through several loads.

"It makes it warmer in here," he noted." Besides, I dried that comforter you washed, and used it right out of the dryer. It felt so good, I kept it for myself" After dinner on Sunday, we were digesting our food, when my daughter got out of her chair and said, "Let's dothe dishes."

"You want to do the dishes?" I asked incredulously. I usually have to beg for help with this task.

"Yes, let's get it done," she said. "Besides, running the dishwasher will make it warmer in here.

So will cleaning the oven. And cooking dinner. And making coffee. And cooking in the crock-pot. And making bread in the bread machine. My children have never been more eager to help with household chores.

As I contemplated how I could manage to keep the heat turned off all winter, my husband issued the Second Fall Prime Directive.

"Why don't you bake something?" he asked our daughter.

Ah--baking. Nothing warms a kitchen better than turning on the oven and baking. My daughter accepted the challenge and produced a wonderfully moist cake within an hour.

"This cake is really good," my husband complimented her. "Feel free to bake something every day. It will keep it warmer in here." Our daughter suddenly decided to confront her father.

"I don't think you keep the heat turned off just to get us used to winter and save money," she said knowingly. "I think you want us to help cook and clean and bake more often--especially, to bake!" Her father answered the confrontation with a smile. Thus she had discovered the fourth reason why we delay our winter heating bills.

Her response fired up her father to issue the Third and Final Fall Prime Directive; "Thou shalt not argue with success."

Epilogue 2022: Our daughter is still plagued with a cool house as fall sets in. Her husband believes in keeping the thermostat low to save money as well as living in a strategically controlled temperate environment. And, he has control of the electronic thermostat and all its variable settings. Thankfully, I am not so unfortunate. Recently, the weather turned cooler. I noticed our house was staying warm despite the shift and neither of us was baking. My husband walked into the den the other day and calmly announced, “I turned the furnace on.”

I looked at him with questioning eyes. “It was so cold in here I could see my breath,” he said. Not really. I just shook my head and reminded myself, “Times change and we change with them.”