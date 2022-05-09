Memorial Day speaker to share stories of veterans buried at Olio Cemetery

EUREKA – For the second consecutive year, Jan Holliger will deliver the keynote address at the Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. May 30 at Olio Township Cemetery, where she is the superintendent (see related story in this issue).

“Jan was brought back for a second year because of such positive public reviews from last year,” said Tim Wuethrich of American Legion Post 466, which hosts the annual remembrance.

“It’s like a sequel to her speech last year, where she can further expand on the cemetery’s fascinating history and the veterans buried there.”

Holliger, of Eureka, knows that history well. She became a caretaker at the cemetery at 1015 S. Main St. in 1972. She worked alongside her mother, Rosemary Hartter, who was the cemetery’s superintendent for more than 53 years. And before that, Hartter’s father, Ellis Sharp, was superintendent for many years. Holliger kept it in the family when she was appointed superintendent upon her mother’s retirement in 2017.

Holliger’s appreciation for the 20-acre burial ground is so great she felt compelled to tell its story. She penned the 14-page “A Walk Through History,” which chronicles the historic site’s more than 170 years, along with stories about some of its most-renowned “residents.”

Many of those folks are veterans. And Holliger will detail their stories and honor them for their military service as part of her Memorial Day tribute.

“There are 620 veterans buried in this sacred ground,” Holliger told the Woodford County Journal in advance of her speech. On Memorial Day, each veteran will have a flag placed at his or her grave by members of American Legion Post 466 and other volunteers. And more than 190 large flags will line the cemetery’s roads as part of the “Avenue of Flags” project, with each flag affixed with a particular veteran’s name and service information.

Some of those veterans’ stories will be described by Holliger. For example:

• A church bulletin from May 30,1948, lists eight local servicemen, “all whom our church remembered during the conflict” and who had given their lives in World War II. They included William Eugene Dyar, whose plane was shot down over Italy. His remains were never recovered.

• Seven veterans of the U.S. Civil War, some of them Eureka College students, like James Skelton, who lay dying among the peach blossoms on the Shiloh battlefield and reportedly told his buddies, “Boys, I believe I must die, but I die in the cause of my country.”

• Two veterans of the War of 1812: One became a Eureka College trustee; the other was among the first trustees of the newly formed village of Eureka.

• Bazil Meek, the only Revolutionary War veteran buried at Olio.

• Several areas of the cemetery holding multiple burial spots of veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. One – Eureka High School graduate Richard Rhodes – had signed to play football with the Oakland Raiders but never realized that opportunity, dying in Vietnam. There’s Dallas “Cy” Cawley who survived sickness and torture in a German prison camp in World War II, returning home weighing just 138 pounds. These are examples of the stories Holliger plans to describe as she takes attendees on a verbal tour of the grounds she knows so well.

• "It is hard for us who have not been through the horrors of war to really know what the men and women have endured during and after the war,” Holliger said last week. “On Memorial Day, we will remember those who have gone before. But, today and every day, please be thoughtful and kind to our surviving veterans; we have no idea what they’ve lived through while fighting to protect our freedom.”

