Meet the Pantagraph's All-Area football team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

LINEMEN

John Rathbun, Sr., Tremont: All-stater was unanimous all-HOIC pick on both sides of the ball

Daniel Hawkins, Sr., Prairie Central: Honorable mention all-stater and all-Illini Prairie selection

Elon Mondy, Sr., University High: First team lineman in loaded Central State Eight

Zion Williams, Sr., Normal Community: Big 12 all-star kept Ironmen offense moving

Brandon Mueller, Sr., GCMS: Two-way first team HOIC all-star

QUARTERBACKS

Andrew Petrilli, Sr., Tri-Valley: Pantagraph Player of Year and Class 2A all-stater accounted for 43 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards

Chase Mackey, Sr., Normal Community: Completed 63 percent of his passes and led the Ironmen to an undefeated regular season

RUNNING BACKS

Kaden Farrell, Jr., Ridgeview-Lexington: All-stater and Area rushing leader was workhorse for 1A semifinal team

Shemar Williams, Sr., Tremont: Bruising 235-pounder was a menace to HOIC defenses

WIDE RECEIVERS

Terance Washington, Sr., Normal Community: Ironmen deep threat paced the Area in receiving yards

Noah Streenz, Sr., Tri-Valley: Averaged over 19 yards per reception with 9 TDs

Ryan Hoeferle, Jr., Central Catholic: Go-to receiver for Saints with 38 catches

TIGHT END

Max Ziebarth, Sr., Normal West: All-stater and ISU recruit hauled in 29 passes for Wildcats

DEFENSE

LINEMEN

Javon Smith, Sr., Normal Community: Unanimous first team Big 12 all-star made 42 solo tackles

Tyus Jackson, Sr., Bloomington: Unanimous first team Big 12 all-star had four sacks, 23 QB hurries

Nate Simon, Sr., Tri-Valley: Honorable mention all-stater compiled 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss

Mike Mier, Sr., Central Catholic: Illini Prairie first teamer totaled 61 tackles

Dakota Wiegand, Jr., Eureka: Honorable mention all-stater for Hornets.

LINEBACKERS

Jack Weltha, Sr., Bloomington: Big 12 Defensive Player of Year was rare four-year starter

Tye Niekamp, Sr., Normal Community: Rock of NCHS defense had team-high 86 tackles

Brock Leenerman, Jr., Normal West: Team-best 94 tackles for first team Big 12 all-star

Drew Fehr, Jr., Prairie Central: First team Illini Prairie all-star

BACKS

Camden Maas, Sr., Normal Community: All-Big 12 safety logged three interceptions, two fumble recoveries

Tanner Cupples, Jr., Normal West: Big 12 all-star recorded 83 tackles and broke up five passes

Grant Fatima, Jr., Tri-Valley: HOIC all-star Intercepted four passes

Owen Rafferty, Sr., Prairie Central: First team Illini Prairie standout

SPECIALISTS

PLACE-KICKER

Ryan Millmore, Jr., Normal Community: All-Big 12 kicker/punter hit 54 of 55 PATs

PUNTER

Evan Antonio, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington: Versatile all-stater averaged 45.9 yards punting

KICK RETURNER

Chris Taylor, Jr., Normal Community: Big 12 first team returner also contributed at tailback, in secondary

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Linemen: Drew Rustemeyer (NCHS), Dylan Duvall (Normal West), Ashton Campbell (Olympia), Tanner Laesch (Ridgeview-Lexington), Lance Barnewolt (Dee-Mack), Jacob Bischoff (Tri-Valley), Blaine Halley (Olympia), Cannon Mackey (NCHS), Max Campbell (Central Catholic), Noah Nagel (Prairie Central)

Quarterbacks: Jacob Morin (Eureka), Marcus Griffin (Bloomington), Elijah Pollice (Lincoln), Kamren Schumacher (El Paso-Gridley)

Running backs: Tommy Davis (NCHS), Jake Slaughter (Central Catholic), Brent Denniston (Dee-Mack), Blake Regenold (Tri-Valley), Drew Fehr (Prairie Central), Mason Boles (Eureka), J.D. Ruddy (Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland).

Receivers: Ben Peacock (Ridgeview-Lexington), Justis Bachman (Eureka), Cade Stevens (Streator)

DEFENSE

Linemen: Guillermo Gallardo (NCHS), Tristan Glover (Normal West), DJ Lewis (Prairie Central), Markus Miguel (GCMS), Gabe Scheuermann (Dee-Mack), Mark Horton (NCHS), Cole Wilson (NCHS), Tyler Sears (Central Catholic), Ashton Campbell (Olympia), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac)

Linebackers: Bronson Moeller (University High), Evan Antonio (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tim Booth (Fisher), Will Masters (Tri-Valley), Brandon Mueller (GCMS), Dylan Wert (Normal West), Chase Litwiller (Olympia)

Backs: Kodi Davis (Pontiac), Isaac Whitaker (Central Catholic), Carter Coffman (Ridgeview-Lexington), Drew Dingledine (Eureka), Tate Martin (Tremont), Chris Taylor (NCHS)

SPECIALISTS

Place-kickers/punters: Andy Krenz (Prairie Central), Owen Senn (Normal West), Declan Duley (U High), Cameron Anderson (Bloomington), Ben Peacock (Ridgeview-Lexington)

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

