Meet the Pantagraph's All-Area football team

FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
LINEMEN
John Rathbun, Sr., Tremont: All-stater was unanimous all-HOIC pick on both sides of the ball
Daniel Hawkins, Sr., Prairie Central: Honorable mention all-stater and all-Illini Prairie selection
Elon Mondy, Sr., University High: First team lineman in loaded Central State Eight
Zion Williams, Sr., Normal Community: Big 12 all-star kept Ironmen offense moving
Brandon Mueller, Sr., GCMS: Two-way first team HOIC all-star
QUARTERBACKS
Andrew Petrilli, Sr., Tri-Valley: Pantagraph Player of Year and Class 2A all-stater accounted for 43 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards
Chase Mackey, Sr., Normal Community: Completed 63 percent of his passes and led the Ironmen to an undefeated regular season
RUNNING BACKS
Kaden Farrell, Jr., Ridgeview-Lexington: All-stater and Area rushing leader was workhorse for 1A semifinal team
Shemar Williams, Sr., Tremont: Bruising 235-pounder was a menace to HOIC defenses
WIDE RECEIVERS
Terance Washington, Sr., Normal Community: Ironmen deep threat paced the Area in receiving yards
Noah Streenz, Sr., Tri-Valley: Averaged over 19 yards per reception with 9 TDs
Ryan Hoeferle, Jr., Central Catholic: Go-to receiver for Saints with 38 catches
TIGHT END
Max Ziebarth, Sr., Normal West: All-stater and ISU recruit hauled in 29 passes for Wildcats
DEFENSE
LINEMEN
Javon Smith, Sr., Normal Community: Unanimous first team Big 12 all-star made 42 solo tackles
Tyus Jackson, Sr., Bloomington: Unanimous first team Big 12 all-star had four sacks, 23 QB hurries
Nate Simon, Sr., Tri-Valley: Honorable mention all-stater compiled 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss
Mike Mier, Sr., Central Catholic: Illini Prairie first teamer totaled 61 tackles
Dakota Wiegand, Jr., Eureka: Honorable mention all-stater for Hornets.
LINEBACKERS
Jack Weltha, Sr., Bloomington: Big 12 Defensive Player of Year was rare four-year starter
Tye Niekamp, Sr., Normal Community: Rock of NCHS defense had team-high 86 tackles
Brock Leenerman, Jr., Normal West: Team-best 94 tackles for first team Big 12 all-star
Drew Fehr, Jr., Prairie Central: First team Illini Prairie all-star
BACKS
Camden Maas, Sr., Normal Community: All-Big 12 safety logged three interceptions, two fumble recoveries
Tanner Cupples, Jr., Normal West: Big 12 all-star recorded 83 tackles and broke up five passes
Grant Fatima, Jr., Tri-Valley: HOIC all-star Intercepted four passes
Owen Rafferty, Sr., Prairie Central: First team Illini Prairie standout
SPECIALISTS
PLACE-KICKER
Ryan Millmore, Jr., Normal Community: All-Big 12 kicker/punter hit 54 of 55 PATs
PUNTER
Evan Antonio, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington: Versatile all-stater averaged 45.9 yards punting
KICK RETURNER
Chris Taylor, Jr., Normal Community: Big 12 first team returner also contributed at tailback, in secondary
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Linemen: Drew Rustemeyer (NCHS), Dylan Duvall (Normal West), Ashton Campbell (Olympia), Tanner Laesch (Ridgeview-Lexington), Lance Barnewolt (Dee-Mack), Jacob Bischoff (Tri-Valley), Blaine Halley (Olympia), Cannon Mackey (NCHS), Max Campbell (Central Catholic), Noah Nagel (Prairie Central)
Quarterbacks: Jacob Morin (Eureka), Marcus Griffin (Bloomington), Elijah Pollice (Lincoln), Kamren Schumacher (El Paso-Gridley)
Running backs: Tommy Davis (NCHS), Jake Slaughter (Central Catholic), Brent Denniston (Dee-Mack), Blake Regenold (Tri-Valley), Drew Fehr (Prairie Central), Mason Boles (Eureka), J.D. Ruddy (Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland).
Receivers: Ben Peacock (Ridgeview-Lexington), Justis Bachman (Eureka), Cade Stevens (Streator)
DEFENSE
Linemen: Guillermo Gallardo (NCHS), Tristan Glover (Normal West), DJ Lewis (Prairie Central), Markus Miguel (GCMS), Gabe Scheuermann (Dee-Mack), Mark Horton (NCHS), Cole Wilson (NCHS), Tyler Sears (Central Catholic), Ashton Campbell (Olympia), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac)
Linebackers: Bronson Moeller (University High), Evan Antonio (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tim Booth (Fisher), Will Masters (Tri-Valley), Brandon Mueller (GCMS), Dylan Wert (Normal West), Chase Litwiller (Olympia)
Backs: Kodi Davis (Pontiac), Isaac Whitaker (Central Catholic), Carter Coffman (Ridgeview-Lexington), Drew Dingledine (Eureka), Tate Martin (Tremont), Chris Taylor (NCHS)
SPECIALISTS
Place-kickers/punters: Andy Krenz (Prairie Central), Owen Senn (Normal West), Declan Duley (U High), Cameron Anderson (Bloomington), Ben Peacock (Ridgeview-Lexington)
Photos: Normal Community advances in first round victory over Blue Island
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt