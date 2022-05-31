Medallions return inside county lines

Two area individuals and a relay achieved medals during Saturday's one A state finals held at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger became the second repeat medalist in program history, as he finished seventh in the 1600 in a time of four minutes 28 point 29 seconds. Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville ended up first in 4:17.59. Stoeger placed sixth in 2021. Brian Peterson was a three-time medalist for the Knights from 2006-08, highlighted by a 3200 title in '08. JD Standish of Eureka, one of 12 qualifiers to advance from Thursday's preliminaries, finished eighth in the pole vault, as he cleared 13 feet three inches. Ridge Willard of Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy prevailed for the second consecutive year, as he soared 14-6.