MEALS ON WHEELS MENU

EUREKA- Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 1: Salmon, rice pilaf, Normandy vegetables, fruit, dessert.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Hamburger, baked beans, fries, fruit, dessert.

Thursday, Aug. 4: Tortellini w/meat sauce, Italian veggie mix, fruit, dessert.

Friday, Aug. 5: Honey mustard chicken, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, fruit, dessert.

