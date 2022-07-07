MEALS ON WHEELS MENU

EUREKA- Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, July 18: Chicken salad, salad, fruit, dessert.
Tuesday, July 19: Spiced Pork Chop, green beans, fruit, dessert.
Wednesday, July 20: Quiche, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, dessert.
Thursday, July 21: Southwest chicken, linguine, corn and black beans, fruit, dessert.
Friday, July 22: Stuffed pepper, corn, fruit, dessert.