EUREKA- Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, March 20: Porcupine meatballs, smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dessert.
Tuesday, March 21: Chicken alfredo & rice, casserole, vegetable, fruit, dessert.
Wednesday, March 22: Hamburger stroganoff over egg noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert.
Thursday, March 23: Fried chicken, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert.
Friday, March 24: Spiced pork chop, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit, dessert.