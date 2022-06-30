 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

MEALS ON WHEELS MENU

  • 0

EUREKA- Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, July 11: Beef & noodles, peas, fruit, dessert.

Tuesday, July 12: Chicken cordon bleu, beets, fruit, dessert.

Wednesday, July 13: Meatloaf, garlic smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit, dessert.

Thursday, July 14: Tilapia, rice, vegetable medley, fruit, dessert.

Friday, July 15: Chicken & Swiss, dressing bake, California vegetables, fruit, dessert.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News