MEALS ON WHEELS MENU

EUREKA- Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, July 25: Tator tot casserole, green beans, fruit, dessert.
Tuesday, July 26: Chicken bacon ranch, brussel sprouts, fruit, dessert.
Wednesday, July 27: Ham and beans, corn bread, fruit, dessert.
Thursday, July 28: Meatball sub casserole, broccoli, fruit, dessert.
Friday, July 29: Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit, dessert.