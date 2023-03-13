When humor and humility combine, you have the recipe for one of the most insanely talented and genuinely kind humans. McKinley Zobrist is seen using these qualities as a leader throughout all of her activities, whether in or out of school.

Outside of school, McKinley participates with her theater troupe, Nitsch Theatre Arts. “Live theater is the most raw, authentic, real story telling there is because there are no camera cuts or second takes and that is how life is,” McKinley said. Since she began acting at the age of six, she has acted in over 50 different productions, her favorite characters being Genie, Mary Poppins and Belle. In January, McKinley competed at the State International Thespian Festival with Nitsch, earning Superior in both of her events which qualified her for Nationals.

Because she shows care and love for every person she comes in contact with, she also was a critical part of helping her theater troupe’s children productions, most recently volunteering her time to the Eureka Middle School students in “Annie.”

When McKinley isn’t acting on stage or helping behind the curtain, she can be seen taking action at school. She is involved in many activities that show her leadership skills. When asked about her experiences with Student Council, she described one of her favorite events: Fight For Life. “It is such a beautiful coming together of the community,” McKinley said. Every year she has been awestruck to see how people who have never had a conversation before come together for this fundraiser. “For this one week they come together for the exact same cause, no matter what they believe in.”

McKinley has had a huge impact on how Fight for Life has progressed these past four years, and the Student Council advisor, Mrs. Monk, has definitely seen the hard work McKinley put in. “McKinley is creative AND detail oriented! That combination with her amazing ability to speak comfortably in front of large numbers of people will continue to serve her well as she pursues her dreams in the arts! I will miss her desire to serve, ability to get things done and her friendly personality! I wish her well in her future!” Mrs. Monk said.

In addition to Student Council, McKinley participated on the Speech Team. She was not only a four year member but a captain as well. “It is just a fun, supportive environment. It is so amazing to witness everybody's talent,” McKinley said.

Her speech coach, Ms. Lowe, commented on her experiences with her. “You will never meet a more talented yet humble person in your whole life. I have loved working with McKinley since her freshman year. She brings so much life and energy into everything she does, but she doesn't ask for any recognition for it, though she is amazing at everything she does. She truly just wants to make people happy and share these beautiful messages with her audience. Coach Benckendorf and I are also continually impressed with the kindness and grace she exudes toward her competitors and in receiving her ranks and feedback. There really isn’t another human like McKinley,” Ms. Lowe said. McKinley was a state finalist her junior year in Original Comedy and a state qualifier her senior year in Special Occasion Speaking.

On the academic side of things, her science teacher, Mr. O’Hanlon, shared her success as a student. “I am always excited to have McKinley in my classroom. She is such an intelligent and talented person. McKinley is also one of the most kind-hearted people in our entire school. Who wouldn't want to have McKinley Zobrist as a student? She makes everyone's day brighter,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

McKinley doesn’t plan to stop acting any time soon, and in fact, she plans to move to New York City to continue her acting path. She has applied to the Institute for American Musical Theater where she would learn alongside current Broadway actors. She loved the city and looks forward to all of the new connections she will make.

Being an actor is no small feat. Fighting to follow your passion in a huge, new city can be one of the biggest challenges a person can face, but if anyone can do it, McKinley can. She has acted in every way that could help others and she has really made an impact here at Eureka High School.