McCollum undergoes surface change

EUREKA – For those who feel the switch from natural grass to synthetic turf at McCollum Field, located directly behind the high school, is primarily sports-related, that is false. Although it may appear that way on the outside, reality says something different.

“We talked quite a bit about band and all the things they do,” said athletic director Jason Greene in reference to a recent interview with Kurt Pegler of Peoria-based WMBD-TV (CBS affiliate). “I would not be surprised to see a family up there on a Sunday afternoon throwing a Frisbee around. We will not discourage that. I think that’s very important to involve everybody. All along, we’ve said this is good for the entire community.”

The project was approved at the Feb. 14 District 140 board meeting and began May 23. The work was done by ATG Sports RamTurf of Festus, Mo. According to Greene, he anticipates it being wrapped up by Friday. Superintendent Bob Bardwell noted the price tag came out in the amount of $1,370,672. The first event on the turf is scheduled to be the three football (freshmen, sophomore and varsity) scrimmages as part of the high school fall showcase on Aug. 19.

The last project at McCollum occurred in 2012 when new visitor and home bleachers, press box and eight-lane track were installed. That forced the Hornets’ pigskinners to play the first three home games of that season across town at McKinzie Field on the college campus.

The home of the Hornets was named in 1990 in honor of former Eureka coach Warner McCollum, who posted a 61-18-4 record from ‘61-‘69 (the playoffs did not start until ’74). This included four Illio Conference titles, three of which were outright. McCollum passed away in October of ’09. The Hornets are the third football program in the Heart of Illinois Conference whose venue has turf. They join division rivals El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“It’s always been a dream,” said Greene of going to turf. “As soon as you saw a couple other smaller (school) districts put it in, we thought is this something we could do? Was it something we could prioritize? Once we were able to prioritize it, it became priority number one for the athletic department.”

According to Greene, the Junior Football League (JFL) is expected to utilize the upgraded facilities along with the physical education department, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka soccer co-op, dance and cheerleading squads. In addition, practice fields for baseball and softball will be available on the south end of the complex in the event of inclement weather.

“The biggest issue is multiple people wanting to use it. We want to try to avoid people show up to use it,” Greene explained. “It’s a little bit like the (H.S,) gym situation. We have several teams who want to use it and we just have that and the auxiliary gym. We just try and prioritize it. We’ll probably have to take the same approach outside,”

According to Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood, the move to turf will save the district somewhere north of $20,000 in maintenance costs. He estimated it will be used up to 130 times during the course of any school year.

The football team opens at McCollum Aug. 26 versus Canton,