May 4 Setting it Right

Cannabis — The article in Tuesday's edition on page A3 titled "Normal police arrest 3 after party" had a typo in the second paragraph. It should have read "more than 69 grams of cannabis packaged for sale."
Connor Wood
Higher Education Reporter
