Maurice Yordy talks about 8 years in a one-room school

ROANOKE-There’s much interest these days in the one-room schools that educated rural youth for 100 years. Nonagenarian Maurice Yordy will give a talk about his 8 years at Versailles school in Woodford County at the July 14 meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Roanoke Park Building.

Mr. Yordy attended the school for 8 years from 1936-1944. He recalls that his teachers were Florence Carrithers, Elsie Netherton, and Anna Ogan. He eventually became a much-loved teacher himself. (Incidentally, in Woodford County, Versailles is pronounced ver-SALES.)

Members and guests are invited to join in a dutch-treat dinner at Gus’s Grill at 610 Front Street on Route 116 in Roanoke at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting. There is no need to RSVP. For more information or to get directions, call or text Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.

The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society serves as a primary source of information on the history of the county and its people. The Resource Room is located at 112 N. Main Street in Eureka (across from the Courthouse) and is open for visitors on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-4. Educational meetings are held on the 2nd Thursday of each month, March through November. Membership is open to all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0