Master Showmanship Contest winners

EUREKA-Woodford County Farm Bureau sponsored the Woodford County Master Showmanship Contest at the 4H Show last week.

This year, five 4-H exhibitors competed in the Master Showmanship contest for the privilege to compete at the Illinois State Fair. Each participant was scored according to their appearance, knowledge and showing ability with swine, then sheep, and finally with cattle.

Colton Peterson of the Minonk Successful Farmers 4-H Club was the Champion of the competition, exhibiting his strong show skill set between the three species of animals. Colton received cash, traveling trophy, and an embroidered blanket for his County Championship.

Jackie Schertz, of the Eastside Producers 4-H Club, took home Reserve Champion. Schertz will go on to compete at the State Fair competition in Peterson’s place.

Each participant received a cash prize from the Woodford County Farm Bureau.