Mary McNamara: Silent majority of Americans who support abortion rights just learned the danger of silence

(TNS)

Here we go again.

While the planet sizzles and Russia invades Eastern Europe, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim hundreds of lives every day and millions of Americans search in vain for a living wage and affordable housing, the cynical machinations of conservative politicians who've turned reproductive rights into a single-issue campaign tactic have in all likelihood forced this country to fight once more for women's most inalienable right: the ability to control what happens to their bodies.

A leaked Supreme Court document, obtained by Politico, appears to indicate a conservative court about to overturn Roe v. Wade — the case that for a half a century has protected a woman's right to choose a legal and safe abortion in every state.

Every poll conducted on the topic has found that a majority of Americans support a woman's right to this choice, which means two things: Conservatives have surrendered all rights to their mendacious use of the term "silent majority"; and in this case, the actual majority has long remained silent. Americans are, in all likelihood, now going to have to fight in the street and at the ballot box to restore the rights that a repressive, control-hungry minority has tried so obsessively to curtail.

As many as 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion in their lifetimes, as estimated by the Guttenmacher Institute — nearly all during the first trimester and most after having had at least one child. A majority are in their 20s and living at or below the poverty line, but many are college-educated professionals who look a lot like female characters from film and television.

So where are their stories? More often, abortion is depicted with all manner of Sturm und Drang (and, most usually, a "fortuitous" miscarriage).

Both situations also reflect reality, and no woman should ever be coerced into an abortion, but the fact remains that a woman making a choice that results in a baby fuels all manner of cinematic narrative; a woman making a similar choice that involves an abortion is exceedingly rare.

Apparently, we'd rather continue to humanize mobsters and serial killers or examine the horror of a potential dystopia than occasionally reflect the reality of so many women's lives.

As we know from all types of stories too long ignored, that kind of erasure only re-enforces ignorance and, too often, shame. The decision to have an abortion is private but so is masturbation, and lord knows we see plenty of that on the screen these days.

I understand that some people believe abortion is murder, just as some believe that weed is a gateway drug leading inevitably to a heroin overdose. I would recommend that none of those people ever have an abortion or visit a dispensary.

But personal beliefs are not, should never be, the basis of law. The moment a group of potentially developing cells becomes a fetus and then a potentially viable baby is at present unknowable — something scientists have debated for centuries.

Aided by decades of theatrical and increasingly deadly attacks on women attempting to visit Planned Parenthood and other clinics, abortion became not a health or social issue but a singularly political hot button, used to turn American politics into a falsely framed, single-issue debate: You either supported killing babies or you didn't.

This is where popular culture should have come in — and didn't. In the absence of stories depicting the reality of abortion for most women, that intentionally malicious misinterpretation of a woman's right to control what happens to her own body became far too easy to sell.

Time and again, the anti-abortion forces have proved through policy and rhetoric that their concern is not for the actual babies, who require food, shelter and all manner of resources that this country is loath to provide to those who cannot afford them. Nor is it about decreasing the number of abortions — women will continue to terminate unwanted pregnancies, either in states where it is still legal or by means illegal and often fatal.

Those opposed to abortion are evidently uninterested in decreasing the number of unwanted pregnancies; their politics go hand-in-hand with calls to end or curtail sex education, to close clinics like Planned Parenthood that offer free or affordable birth control.

No, this is all about control, about reminding women that their bodies do not belong to them — that their reproductive capacity, unlike men's, is the property of the state, that their ability to make decisions about their future ends the moment some man's sperm collides with one of their eggs.

At a certain level, we're all to blame. Too many of the vast majority of Americans who support Roe v. Wade have been content to do just that: support reproductive rights without talking or writing or singing or filming enough about why they are so essential, why they were worth fighting for.

So now it looks like we are going to have to fight for them all over again. Right when there are so many other very important things to do.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0