Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.
Brian Satorius, 47, of Petersburg was pronounced dead in Springfield on Friday after first responders removed him from a grain bin he became trapped in in rural Petersburg, Menard County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis said.
After opening for one week of classes, one Illinois school district moved to virtual learning last week due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?
A Chenoa man is accused by authorities of trying to produce child pornography.
The investigation began in 2019 after a complaint was filed, police said.
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is releasing details about a "celebrated national event" planned in June.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is demanding a jury trial in federal court for her 25-year-old son, saying the McLean County Sheriff’s Offic…
Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC purchased the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center on Aug. 9 for $2,710,000, according to records filed with the McLean County Recorder's Office.
