Maple Lawn to celebrate 100 years

EUREKA – Throughout the past 100 years, various central Illinois residents have awoken each morning to make their way to work at a campus of buildings on Eureka’s north side. There, under the shade of long-standing trees, those employees with caring hearts and caring hands attend to others who are in the waning years of life.

Now, these hundreds of employees – no matter what their duties and whether they’re living or passed on – will be feted as heroes at a public gathering celebrating Maple Lawn Homes’ 100th anniversary. The gathering titled “100 Years; Hundreds of Heroes” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Liberty Bible Church, 1408 Church Road, Eureka.

“Working with the elderly, and especially the disabled elderly, requires a special kind of person,” said Frank Kandel, chair of the Maple Lawn Centennial Committee. “The committee chose to honor these employees because, while there’s certainly more glamorous jobs, these are people who love the elderly, and we appreciate them as heroes.”

Kandel was Maple Lawn Homes administrator from 1976 to 1981 and currently resides in a cottage there.

Kandel is hoping that as many as 200 people will attend the July 22 event. That’s because everyone attending – from residents to former residents’ family members to volunteers to current employees to former employees and their families – will have an opportunity to share their Maple Lawn memories.

“We hope that anyone who had any connection with Maple Lawn will feel free to come and celebrate with us,” he said.

What Kandel is calling “affinity groups” that reflect the various areas of employment at Maple Lawn will be seated together at the event. The groups are: nurses and CNAs; administration; dietary; activities/social services; housekeeping/laundry; and maintenance/groundskeeping. There also will be tables for family members of past and current residents and for volunteers, including those in the former Voluntary Service Unit.

Group members will have time to converse following each of several brief video vignettes. The vignettes will address Maple Lawn Homes’ history; relationships between staff and residents; nursing and rehabilitation; ancillary services; and Maple Lawn today.

The celebration will include an intermission, with refreshments.

“Rather than having a formal presentation, the planning committee wanted to encourage people to talk to each other,” Kandel said. “We know there are many stories that people have that we don’t know about, and we encourage them to share those. We also want them to share their hopes for Maple Lawn going forward and share what blessing they would like to leave the organization.”

A few key figures who themselves have been blessings to Maple Lawn will receive special recognition.

“The truth of the matter is that all 10 Maple Lawn CEOs are male, but most of the work at Maple Lawn over the years was done by women rather than men,” Kandel said. “In the early years, when employees actually resided on site with the residents, women worked from sunup to sundown. In honor of all those women’s dedication, we are going to highlight three outstanding women.”

They are:

• Mattie Schertz, the first matron, who oversaw functions like resident care, dietary and housekeeping/laundry,1922-1947

• Edna Zehr, who began as cook and baker and later was matron,1939-1982, and then was a volunteer

• Mary Hutson, assistant activity director 1985-2015, groundskeeping 2015 to today.

Celebration continues

On Saturday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church, there will be an open-house-style event titled “A Walk Through the Years.” It will feature history and artifacts as well as people who will recount the Maple Lawn story.

There will be highlights from the 10 different administrations that led Maple Lawn operations, from J.D. Smith in 1922 to Jeremy LaKosh today. There also will be special-interest tables manned by volunteers who will discuss the following topics: the chaplaincy; long-term employees; the Voluntary Service Workers program; the TLC program (Total Living Care) that offered in-home services such as Meals on Wheels; Noah’s Ark Children’s Center; Maple Lawn cottages; and quilting, which always has been important to Mennonite women, Kandel noted.

At 11:30 a.m. at the church, Eureka Mayor Eric Lind will lead a brief ceremony marking the opening of the newly remodeled Maple Lawn Social Center, which stands at the center of the Maple Lawn campus.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, lunch will be available for purchase from the Tin Roof Smokehouse food truck.

Then, on the Maple Lawn campus, tours will be conducted from 12:30 to 2 p.m. beginning at the Social Center, 116 S. Clinton Drive. Tours will be of the Social Center; several cottages; the walking trails, with an emphasis on identifying trees on campus; and the nearby The Loft skilled nursing facility, which is not owned by Maple Lawn.

Kandel sees the two-day celebration as a way to “recount where we’ve come from, but also to build on the strengths of the past as a bridge to the future,” he said. “We want to celebrate what God has wrought here over the past 100 years, and we want to think together about what could be in the future.”

Maple Lawn History

Maple Lawn Homes began in 1922 as Mennonite Home for the Aged in a 5,920-square-foot, three-story, brown-brick building at what is now 700 N. Main St. It provided a Christian-influenced home for elderly people who had nowhere else to live, Kandel said. The building was razed in 2009 after 88 years of use, including as administrative offices and Noah’s Ark Children’s Center.

Maple Lawn Homes became the name of the operation in 1961 following the decision to build both a modern nursing near the original building, as well as independent-living units called cottages. An apartment complex was built in 1978. The nursing home was expanded in the 1980s.

Maple Lawn Homes downsized in 2016, selling the nursing home and apartments. Today, Maple Lawn Homes is comprised of 106 independent-living cottages. The nonprofit is governed by a local board of directors.

For information about Maple Lawn Homes, go to maplelawnhomes.com. For information about the July 22-23 celebration, call 309-532-2859 or email akennell@mtco.com.

Personal reflections

Kandel knows firsthand the impact of Maple Lawn Homes on families. His maternal grandmother, mother and father all lived there.

“My grandmother, Josephine Yordy Schrock, was a young widow who worked at the home for the aged for the first superintendent, J.D. Smith. My mother, Eunice, lived there with her mom, leaving the old people’s home to walk to Eureka High School every day.”

Kandel’s grandmother passed away at the home in 1977. His father, Olen Kandel, died there in 2004.

Maple Lawn Homes, Kandel said, has been a place where people have found shelter and care, friendship, employment, and even lifelong love, as was the case of some of the young volunteers who met their future spouses while serving there.

“It’s been about love,” Kandel reflected. “From the very beginning, it was a labor of love, not only for the Mennonites of the Roanoke and Metamora Mennonite churches, but also for other Mennonite churches, the people of other faiths in Eureka and the community of Eureka as a whole. There are many reasons to celebrate that love and what God has done here over the past 100 years.”