There are few students at Eureka High School as original as Mallory Denton. Not only does Mallory dominate the game of dodgeball, but she plays original music for the entire class to listen to. “I have really enjoyed Mallory in PE class for the past four years! She shares her music with the class when she DJs for the class period on some days,” Mrs. Geirnaeirt said.

Mallory’s creativity is not just heard on the court but also seen in the classroom. “Mallory is amazing, and I remember that she drew pictures in class almost every day and she did it on little sticky notes and hung them up on my bulletin board and a number of them were still on my board earlier this year and they always brought a smile to my face,” Ms. Bertschi said.

Mallory has touched so many through her artwork. Many of her teachers this year have enjoyed the characters she has drawn from the video games she plays.

In addition to her art sketches, Mallory has developed her gaming capabilities over the years. She was voted Biggest Gamer in the senior class. The Game Club sponsor Allison Ferguson could not be any happier for her successes. Not only does she have gaming skills, but Mallory has major success with computers. Mallory shines in technology classes due to her interest and drive to learn more about technology.

Furthermore, she shines in all of the other classes she has throughout the day due to her loveable personality. “When I think of Mallory, I think of her great sense of humor. She is quick-witted and clever and is very talented,” Ms. Blucker said.

Mallory brings joy to many teachers but also to her classmates. “Mallory’s energy is contagious and inspiring. I know she will go on to do amazing things,” Olivia deFreese said.

Mallory is prepping for her life after high school through working part-time jobs at St. Mary’s Elementary School and Goodwill. “I have enjoyed working at both places. Goodwill has taught me to organize my things and how to work with a team. St. Mary’s Elementary School has allowed me to work with kids. I love working with kids and helping them,” Mallory said.

Many of Mallory’s teachers have also noticed her loving demeanor towards children throughout the day. “Mallory always has the biggest smile when my kids walk through the door. You can tell she has a love for children,” Mrs. Bane said.

Along with all of the accomplishments she has already achieved, Mallory plans to go to ICC with a desire to take many graphic design classes. “I am excited to go to college, so that I can continue to pursue things that I enjoy and that interest me. I would like to continue to make my own content including covers, soundtracks and remixes,” Mallory said.

Mallory is excited to finish out her senior year, and EHS cannot wait to see the amazing things she will do in the future.

