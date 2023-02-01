Striving to shine, inside and out, senior Makenna Kean has a big life ahead of her.

She has been involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, marching band, dance, volunteer work and Eureka Bible Church. “One big thing that I strongly believe in is Christ. This has impacted me a lot and having a relationship with God has helped me get through high school, especially in the hard times. Knowing that I have him really calms me and helps me know that everything is gonna work out okay,” Makenna said.

Being a part of a youth group has made an impact on her. She has been able to meet new people and open up more. “People at my church, like foster kids, just come up to me and we just connect. I didn’t know them and they don’t know me but we just became friends,” Makenna said. With this, she has also been able to be more confident in herself and recognize her potential.

Just like church, the Eureka High School Dance Team has made a mark on her. Over the last five years, being a part of the team has shown her something she’s passionate about. Makenna said, “Dance has really helped me grow and be more outgoing. It has also allowed me to make amazing friends and find something that I love.” Her love for dance only grows, and she hopes to be remembered for it.

Makenna will be missed by her classmates and teachers. Her Student Council advisor, Mrs. Monk said, “Makenna Kean is one of the best examples I can think of when thinking of being a servant leader. Her passion for helping others is evident when you watch her work! She is a wonderful role model to her peers and younger students.”

Makenna is a hard worker and puts everything she has into what she’s doing. Her Spanish 4 teacher, Mrs. Axelson said, “She leads with a kind and quiet presence but is absolutely not afraid to speak her mind when necessary! Her dedication, work ethic, and attention to detail are unmatched. She manages to not only juggle her school work and many extra curricular activities but excels in everything she sets her mind to accomplish!”

Makenna hopes to embrace her love for working with children and become a social worker. She said, “What led me to this choice is that I would like to go on and continue my education for the opportunity.” Makenna not only has a big heart, but she also has other people in mind. She strives to do her best, and that’s exactly what she’ll do.