DECATUR — A recent grant award will make it possible for the Macon County Conservation District to nearly double the size of Bois du Sangamon Nature Preserve and make it accessible to the public.

The 53.7-acre property, the conservation district's only nature preserve, sits on the shore of Lake Decatur on the city's east side. Visitors are allowed by permit only, but the $300,000 award through the state's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program will change that.

“It gives us the ability to get people in, because typically you want to keep people out in a preservation area because you don’t want the impact of any activity," said Jerry Culp, the conservation district's executive director. “This gives us the ability to get people here so we can interpret the preservation side, which is important for people to learn about preservation.”

The land was owned for more than 50 years by a pioneer family from Decatur, and it was never grazed or logged during that time, according to the conservation district. It was dedicated as a nature preserve in 1980.

The preserved area contains white oak and black oak in its drier locations, and sugar maple and red oak on slopes and in ravines.

It is considered representative of the state's Grand Prairie Natural Division, an area of Central and East-Central Illinois that was formerly occupied by tallgrass prairie.

“That is basically the outline of what used to be really high quality, tall grass prairie prior to European settlement,” said Eric Schauber, state biologist and director of Illinois National History Survey. “This is flat glacial deposits that have been grown over by prairie plants for thousands of years and created this wonderful deep black soil that is, of course, so coveted by farmers.”

The primary difference between a nature preserve and a conservation area is that the preserve strictly limits human activity.

Preserves are permanently protected by state laws and can be private or public lands. The purpose of the preserve is to protect threatened natural resources or areas and to maintain portions of Illinois wilderness. More than 20% of the state's endangered species can be found in nature preserves.

The conservation district wants to expand the nature preserve to include a conservation area where people can visit and learn about the work being done to protect Illinois’ natural resources.

Because the adjacent property has been previously farmed and is an addition to the existing protected area, the public would be allowed to visit and enjoy the old-growth mesic forest.

The additional property spans 47 acres, of which 22.8 acres are enrolled in a U.S. Department of Agriculture pollinator program that helps promote honey bee and native pollinator populations for food security.

Conservation district leaders plan to use grant funding to add a four-or-five car trailhead parking lot, make trails available to the public and add a shelter and signage.

Schauber said that the benefits of nature preserves extend beyond the geographical borders of the protected land, as protected wildlife and insects are able to improve the communities around them. There are around 654 undisturbed natural communities in the state, with half being unprotected and at risk for being destroyed.

“Illinois is called the Prairie State, yet less than one-tenth of 1% of the original prairie is actually still left in the state,” Schauber said. “Any opportunity to preserve the few bits of prairie that are remaining is a rare opportunity.”

Schauber said that scientists are attempting to grow new grasslands in areas that have served agricultural purposes. However, they are facing challenges in producing vegetation as diverse as original prairies.

“We’re always fortunate to get grants because we run off a tax levy so anytime we can make that money last or go further, we will,” Culp said. “We write the grant to match our funds, which gives us the ability to continue to restore and preserve and acquire land to protect it and the natural resources in Macon County.”

