WASBURN — Lowpoint-Washburn students and faculty were over the moon after winning recognition in a competition simulating plant growth in lunar soil.

Students participated in the Plant The Moon Challenge — a competition sponsored by the Institute of Competition Sciences — designed to engage, inspire, and motivate students through real-world competition.

Lowpoint-Washburn learned May 15 that one of its teams, STEAMTroopers, had been selected as Best in Show for Best Plant Growth, one of the four honors given to the elementary division.

LW students devoted many hours to a global science experiment and research challenge examining how vegetable crops might grow in lunar soil. This project is designed to help astronauts discover how to grow food on the moon.

The Spring 2023 Challenge consisted of over 600 teams from around the world. The LW STEAM club, sponsored by DiAnn Kuehn, Holly Spurgeon, Brad Applen and Kim Sullivan entered two teams.

STEAMTroopers (a group of 10 fourth and fifth grade students) competed in the elementary division and Ag. Tech (a group of eight sixth through eighth grade students) competed in the middle school division.

Both teams focused their study on the growth of soybeans in a lunar soil simulant. Soybeans were chosen because they are locally grown, and are not only nutrient dense but also have a multitude of uses. These characteristics would be valuable for astronauts who have limited resources and space.

Both teams also chose to use nutrient rich Illinois soil as an additive to the lunar regolith.

STEAMTroopers focused on ratios of black soil and lunar regolith. Ag. Tech compared three soil types — black, sandy, and clay — to see which would be most successful.

After the eight-week study, the STEAMTroopers team found the best mixture was 80% lunar simulant and 20% nutrient-dense black soil.

Both LW teams and their sponsors collaborated to discover solutions and make decisions about their projects.

While the Ag. Tech team did not win an award in its division, their findings were valuable and demonstrated the importance of teamwork and research.

This initiative was made possible by a grant from University of Illinois Space Grant Consortium to cover the cost of the initial challenge kit. Lowpoint-Washburn also received multiple donations from BKL management, Mike Storm, Jason DeWalt, L-W staff and Tieman Builders.