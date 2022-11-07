Lovesick Warfare”: RBHS Madrigals ‘22

A king has fallen in love but declares war?! The kingdoms now have to come together to settle their differences. The rich kingdom of Roanokia is ruled by an ignorant king looking for another wife, having been dropped by the queen in protest of his staggering stupidity, and he has cast his royal eye on a fair maiden from a neighboring kingdom. The people of Roanokia have been through this many times before and are just simply over it. The problem is, he accidentally declared war on the kingdom this young lady is from, Bensonia. Bensonia is a small country, but its people enlarge it with their bright personalities. Will it all come crashing down when war has struck?

If you have ever been to Madrigals before, you know it is always an experience. This year, however, will be quite distinct from prior performances. Two wonderfully talented, hilarious students, Greenlee Grady and Emalynn Tolan, have boldly taken on the challenge of writing the script. These two amazing students are also the Jesters in this year’s Madrigals. I asked Greenlee and Emalynn a series of questions to offer our readers a preview and some insight into this play.

The writer-jesters were first asked why they decided to audition to not only be actors but also script writers. They both said that they loved acting since they were little and now count it as a personality trait. And what’s more fun than acting out a play that you’ve written yourself! They have decided to give you, the audience, an experience you’ll never forget. Madrigals is a safe and loving environment, a place where everyone is valued and can get a good laugh in from time to time. Madrigals is an opportunity for the newcomers, mainly freshmen, to choose their level of participation; whether it’s as an actor or a part of the Royal Court, everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute. Madrigals is a positive creative community where all are welcome – as long as you can perfect a Medieval English accent! In all seriousness, Madrigals gives students a place to be themselves and work hard towards a common goal: an entertaining night of laughs, song, food, and fun. Greenlee and Emalynn were asked what they’ll gain from this year’s experience: “People skills, writing skills, and time management skills.”

Being involved with Madrigals gives students an opportunity to interact with people. Participants must have the confidence to approach audience members, make jokes, and just not be afraid to entertain. Going out into the world can be a terrifying experience, so mustering the courage to interact with people at Madrigals can help young people be less nervous of what is next in life. Madrigals teaches us how to do many things in life, like teamwork, commitment, and preparation, an experience that prepares them for opportunities beyond school. This year’s Madrigals is not only new to all of the students, but also for our director Ms. McDillon.

Ms. McDillon is our first-year Chorus teacher at Roanoke-Benson High School. She is an amazing new addition to our school and has a few things to add before we bid thee farewell with hopes to see you at one of the performances on Dec. 3rd at 3:00pm and 7:00pm or Dec. 4th at 3:00 PM. At the moment, we are still working out a system for ticket purchases, but keep an eye out for information on the Roanoke-Benson music social medias! (Facebook: Music at Roanoke-Benson; Instagram: @roanoke.benson.music)

Ms. McDillon is excited to see students emerge as leaders and to watch them succeed on their own when the curtain rises on the show: “I’m there to help them sound good and look good. It’s them who are really putting on the show at the end of the day.” From day one, we all have respected the kindness and love Ms. McDillon has given us. Although we are teenagers and hate waking up before 7:30am, we can all agree that Madrigals practice is a great way to start a day. Bonding with fellow classmates is always a treat, but in the end we all just get to show who we are and who we strive to be. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity and buy your tickets to A Lovesick Warfare. Can’t wait to see you there!