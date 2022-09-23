 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lots of Shelties

Lots of Shelties

Housetrained, good with other animals and children. A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly. View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News