Looking for the best businesses in Woodford County

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal and Woodford Star has started its second annual Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the county.

Readers’ Choice is divided into two segments, the nomination round and the voting round. Readers have from July 12-28 to nominate their favorite business and service provider—everything from your favorite accountant to the automotive repair. Nominations are all done online at pantagraph.com/contests. The top five businesses and people in each category will move onto the voting round.

Online voting runs from Aug. 16-Sept. 1. Voting is also done by visiting pantagraph.com/contests.

Winners will be announced in the Woodford County Journal on Thursday, Sept. 22 and the Woodford Star on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Earning the distinction of being a Reader’s Choice winner is a powerful marketing tool and shows excellence in a business category.

We encourage all businesses to begin asking their customers to nominate them so they can move onto the voting round and have the opportunity to win a 2022 Readers’ Choice award. If you have any questions about the Woodford County Journal Readers’ Choice program, please contact Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com or by calling 309-467-3314.