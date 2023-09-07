Editor’s note: The first El Paso Corn Festival was held Sept. 11-13, 1947. In honor of the event’s annual reoccurrence later this week, the following is an excerpt from The Pantagraph’s story about the event on Sept. 14, 1947.
This year’s festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.
1st El Paso Corn Festival Attracts Record Attendance
EL PASO — A crowd estimated at well over 5,000 was on the streets of El Paso Saturday night, climaxing a three-day corn festival with street dancing, free vaudeville acts and the hilarity of the largest carnival concession midway ever set up in the city.
Officials and patrons alike Saturday pronounced the first El Paso corn festival a gratifying success, with the largest crowds assembled in the town’s history.
Saturday was FFA day at the festival, with an exhibition of livestock and crops by Future Farmers of America members from several counties. Judges in the livestock events were quoted as saying that they had not encountered tougher competition outside of major fairs.