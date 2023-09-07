This photo appeared in the Sunday, Sept. 14, 1947, edition of The Pantagraph with the following caption: Saturday's corn festival activities at El Paso centered around a grand livestock parade, part of the Future Farmers of America participation in the three-day festival. Pictured above, left to right, are Fred Rinkenberger, Gridley, with first prize purebred Shorthorn beef, which won a championship at the McLean County Fair and third prize at the Illinois State Fair, and Robert Builita, LeRoy, with grand champion Hereford steer, which won the McLean County championship and was reserve champion at the state fair.