Dan Anderson decided to plant a tropical garden in his backyard in Normal, despite the fact that he has to move the majority of his plants indoors for the winter. This is the plumeria plant that is his centerpiece for this year's Glorious Gardens Festival.
The tropical flowers of the plumeria plant in Dan Anderson's garden in Normal need consistent weeks of hot weather to bloom. But, when they do, they bring the vibrancy and fragrance of far away lands like Hawaii to Central Illinois.
Dan Anderson retired from Casey's Garden and Florist shop after 43 years, but still maintains a tropical garden in his property in Normal. He moves the overwhelming majority of his plants indoors every winter, but when the summer heat brings the plants back in bloom, he loves sharing his garden with others.
Anderson's garden is a reflection and inspiration of his time in Hawai'i
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal resident Dan Anderson said it's hard work keeping a tropical garden alive in Illinois, but the result is worth the patient work.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Monstera palms and tropical flowers grow in Dan Anderson's tropical garden in Normal.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Succulents and cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tropical flowers in Dan Anderson's garden he planted at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
A climbing onion, sequestered to a pot hanging from a tree, in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal.
Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
A tropical flower arrangement in a recognizable shape — think "happiest place on Earth" — in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dan Anderson's garden shed in his tropical garden that he built at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dan Anderson admires some of his succulents, bedded in a repurposed papasan chair, in the tropical garden that he built on his property in Normal.
Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.