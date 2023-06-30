BLOOMINGTON — Catch up on this week’s Central Illinois news with journalists D. Jack Alkire, Tim Cain and Kelsey Watznauer on the “Long Story Short” podcast.
This week, they discuss air quality concerns, the Canadian wildfires and Central Illinois’ drought (just in time for a storm system to move in), as well as Independence Day festivities and the Rural Patriot riding through Arthur, Illinois.
Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelsey Watznauer
City Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today