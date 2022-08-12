Hi, I am Lola! I am a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. I am grey and white. **More info coming soon** Adoption... View on PetFinder
Bloomington police are investigating after a person was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday.
Brittany A. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington, according to a press release from McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder.
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Normal woman. Details:
Police said an 18-year-old resident of the Twin Cities was shot twice in the leg, and received a third grazing wound. Detectives say they're actively investigating.
A Normal Police Department sergeant said 10 to 15 rounds were fired.
It happened at 8:39 p.m. Friday at Hershey Road and Clearwater Avenue.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed a new member to the Illinois State University board of trustees. Details:
Here's how administrators at Central Catholic High School say a reorganization will help them better serve students and the community.
Firefighters were called to a Sunday morning structure fire in west Bloomington.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.