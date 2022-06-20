Locals slated for twinbill

Four recent prep graduates were chosen to participate in Monday's Mike Brown Memorial all-star contests at the Corn Crib in Normal. The quartet, Eureka's JJ Boles and Matt Montoya, Clayton Shirley of Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn's Chase Martin, represented the Area versus the Intercity. All the individuals picked attended schools in the circulation region of the Pantagraph. One of the members of the Intercity squad was U-High's Evan Jones, the son of R-B graduate Aaron Jones and grandson of Ron and Martha Jones, who reside in Eureka.