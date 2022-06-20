 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Locals slated for twinbill

  • 0

Four recent prep graduates were chosen to participate in Monday's Mike Brown Memorial all-star contests at the Corn Crib in Normal. The quartet, Eureka's JJ Boles and Matt Montoya, Clayton Shirley of Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn's Chase Martin, represented the Area versus the Intercity. All the individuals picked attended schools in the circulation region of the Pantagraph. One of the members of the Intercity squad was U-High's Evan Jones, the son of R-B graduate Aaron Jones and grandson of Ron and Martha Jones, who reside in Eureka.

The first game was set to start at 5 followed by the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. Both were scheduled for seven innings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News