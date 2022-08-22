Locals in action to the north

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka and Roanoke-Benson participated in the Midland Invitational on Aug, 15 at Timber Ridge near Lacon. The Rockets ended up with team honors, as they received the low 18-hole score of 70 from DJ Norman. He was followed by Kaden Harms (79), Jack Leman (83) and Nolan Hunter (88). The Hornets were led by Luke Martin’s 78 along with Mac Cooper (92), Keegan Myers (99) and Jackson Phillips (102).

The Hornets dropped a Thursday dual to Illinois Valley Central at the Arrowhead Country Club. Scorers were L. Martin (40), Cooper (50), Myers (55) and John Martin (55).

