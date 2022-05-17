Watch now: How BloNo businesses are celebrating 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene

NORMAL — As excitement builds in the Twin Cities for Normal native Leah Marlene's ascent on "American Idol," a number of local businesses have gotten in on the fun.

"I think as human beings, we tend to gravitate towards things that help bring us together," said Caryn Clark, owner of Kaleidoscope Celebrations, which has been setting up signs in support of Marlene at local businesses and organizations. "Celebrating someone as whimsical, unique and gifted as Leah, is an amazing reason for our community to come together."

The 20 year-old singer-songwriter visited the area Tuesday as part of the show's tradition of featuring footage of the top finalists in their hometowns. She was set to hold a free concert in uptown Normal after Mayor Chris Koos proclaimed it "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, businesses in the area were preparing for waves of customers. Some even created products to coincide with the hype.

Clark, who developed the idea for the signs only a few weeks ago, said she put out a message on Facebook asking interested businesses or groups to reach out if they wanted to have an arrangement of signs in front of their building for free.

So far she had had signs set up near dentist and real estate offices, outside of Leah's former schools including Parkside Junior High and Normal West High School, and on Tuesday at the Normal Activity and Recreation Center, Clark said.

"There are some thing that just don't have a price tag and for this, we're not demanding money," said Clark, whose business is at 805 W. Wood Street in Bloomington. "If somebody wanted to give us some to cover gas prices and the wear and tear on our signs, that's great, but this is a fun opportunity to share the love."

Others like The Garlic Press, which got an unexpected shout-out from "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest this last Sunday, were working to get their Leah's Music Mix popcorn in stock for visitors coming to the performance and those ordering online.

The special mix was concocted by a group of students from Normal West High School who came to the shop to taste different products and combinations. They landed on a mix of kettle corn, caramel corn, and vanilla sea salt popcorn made to look bright yellow, Marlene's favorite color.

Owner Sarah McManus said Seacrest's mention of the product on Sunday night immediately prompted orders for the popcorn mix both over the phone and online. The business, 108 W. North St. in Normal, was making as much of the product as it could, despite limited staff.

"We're super excited for today and also very nervous," McManus said. "We'll see what it brings."

Pizza Payaa has been baking a special Leah Supreme pizza topped with extra cheese, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives, garlic oil and fresh basil to accompany friends and families watching "American Idol" on Sunday nights, said owner and chef Adam Elpayaa.

The Bloomington pizzeria, 4 Currency Drive, focuses on square Sicilian-style pizza, with inspiration from New York and Detroit-style pan pizzas, Elpayaa said.

"We're gonna be fans tonight and go out to the parade and watch concert," Elpayaa said on Tuesday. "I'll keep making these pizzas all week long and encouraging people to vote, because we think Leah is the best one left and we hope she wins the whole thing."

The Great Display Company, 704 S. McLean St. in Bloomington, has also created yellow signs in honor of Marlene. They were first made for Normal West students, but as more people noticed them, the business created more to sell, said co-owner Aaron Hambleton.

Hambleton said the signs are double-sided, weather-proof and can be either held up in the air or staked in the ground in front of someone's yard. They cost $25 each, with $5 going to support Marlene.

So far they've sold about 30 signs individually to the public, with 100 being sold to Normal West and over 100 still in stock in their shop, Hambleton said.

"We're not really American Idols fans but we follow local artists, we love music and she's just incredible," Hambleton said. "It's a dream to have a local artist do what she's done, and it's not over yet either."

Mindy Theobald, owner of Theo's Microcreamery, said she has seen Marlene grow as an artist over the years. The "Idol" finalist previously performed at Theobald's mother's former ice cream shop, Emack & Bolio's, which was located where Theo's is today at 107 E Beaufort St. in Normal.

"We actually partnered with Leah last year when she performed at Lounge About the Roundabout, which is now known as the Uptown Circle," Theobald said. "We just love being able to do this and partner with people in the community."

The shop, which opened a little over a year ago, features handcrafted ice cream, with special small batches of unique flavors released each month.

Theobald said she reached out to Marlene last year to create an ice cream she would love and came up with the flavor Leah's Tracks. It has a chocolate base and fudge swirl, with mini peanut butter cups and Reese's Pieces scattered throughout.

The business had about three buckets of Leah's Track on hand for the concert, but also was offering yellow vanilla ice cream dyed with food coloring to match Marlene's favorite color, she said.

"We'll be up here all night," she said. "The parade is coming right in front of our store, so we're really excited to see people come in and we're definitely gonna go out to watch the concert."

