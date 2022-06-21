Local squad routes foe

Eureka had little difficulty with Peoria in American Legion Junior action on June 14 with a 17-1 victory at the middle school. The game was halted in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule. Ten of the Eureka (2-8) runs crossed home in the second. Cooper Wurmnest (three hits, two runs batted in), Clayton Cawley (two hits, three RBIs) and Isaiah Wear (two RBIs) were the offensive stalwarts. Brody Wertz (2-1) recorded nine strikeouts over five to pick up the win. Cameron Mead suffered the loss in a 9-2 loss at Morton on Thursday, as the guests failed to record a hit.