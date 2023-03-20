ROANOKE – Rural Roanoke could not be more different from Los Angeles, but one former Angeleno has discovered that Roanoke is just what she needs. And she’s sharing that contentment with central Illinoisans. Syndy Clark operates Baby Goat Snuggles on her Wild Acres Farm 4 miles north of Roanoke. People of all ages come to, well, snuggle with baby goats.

“I was surprised,” Clark said. “I thought it would be a lot of families with young children, but we have from the tiny kids all the way to the grandmas and grandpas. We have many adults who just enjoy sitting on a straw bale and snuggling with a goat for 30 minutes. It just makes them happy.

“Really, I think interacting with any animal, for a lot of people, is just relaxing and gives you a serotonin boost.”

Clark; her husband, Chris Clark; and their daughter Harper Clark opened the seasonal business in spring 2022. They already had plenty of goats, as they are a local affiliate of Goats on the Go, a nationwide company that rents out goats to graze on residential, government and corporate land. The Clark’s 40 to 50 goats graze from mid-May through September or October to curtail problem vegetation and invasive plant species, Clark said. The business serves Woodford, Tazewell, Marshall and Peoria counties.

As their Goats on the Go business became successful, Clark saw another opportunity reflected in the big, dewy eyes of her newborn goats.

“I think goats are kind of amazing, and I know other people do, too,” she said. “Baby goats are the most adorable animals. They’re perfect. They come out of their moms and are adorable immediately.

“I thought that other people are going to enjoy this (goat snuggling) as much as I do, so we really need to share this with them.” During customers’ visits, Clark shares information about farming, goat behavior and “what goats can do for us, for the land and for the earth in general,” she said.

Some of her guests, Clark noted, want to just sit near the goats and pet them, while others want to embrace them. “Once they’re in your lap, they kind of chill and will let you hold them and pet them the entire time.”

The goats currently available for snuggling are Nigerian Dwarfs and a fainting goat, which doesn’t really faint but stiffens or falls over when excited or startled, Clark said. This spring will see between 15 and 20 goats born from mid-February through May.

“We usually take them out (to snuggle) within about a week of their being born. We want to make sure they get bonded with their mom really well. After that, they can come out for short periods of time, and we rotate them through.”

Their time as snuggling goats depends on how quickly they grow, Clark said. One snuggler is 10 months old, “but most get way too big for it, and usually by the time mid-May to June rolls around, they are out grazing with their moms for our other business.”

That other business – Goats on the Go - Peoria – has cross-bred goats that are a “mutt herd,” she said. “We like to keep the goats that do well with grazing, so if they’re hardy, sturdy goats we breed them through and try to keep the goats that do well with foraging.” They may sell goats in the fall if they have extra ones, she said.

Besides the snuggling goats and the grazing goats, Clark also owns Alpine goats whose milk she uses for making lotions and soaps. “They don’t get to graze with everybody else,” she said. “They have to stay home.”

The Clarks purchased their approximately 4-acre Roanoke property about seven years ago after living in Bloomington for a decade, where Chris Clark worked at State Farm. He now is general manager at Carter Paper & Packaging in Peoria.

“Three of our six children are boys, and I thought we really needed to get these guys out on some land to run around,” Clark said of their move to rural Roanoke. She formerly worked a variety of jobs when residing in California but has been a stay-at-home mom for 20 years.

“I’ve always been interested in making my own products and things, so for me this has just worked into what I already loved to do. I didn’t even know that I needed this dream job until I was 42,” she said with a laugh.

Goat snuggles are $5 per person for 30 minutes. The snuggle area holds up to 10 people. Most time slots are on weekends, but some weekdays are open depending on the family’s schedule. For more information, go to Eureka, IL Happenings Facebook page or signupgenius.com.