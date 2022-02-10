Local DEC briefs for 2/11

Scholarships for

non-traditional

college students

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering individual scholarship awards up to $2,500 per applicant to help finish a two- or four-year degree, a master’s degree or vocational training.

Applicants must be Macon County adult/nontraditional students seeking to complete college degrees or training at Millikin University or Richland Community College after interruptions in their education.

To be eligible, recipients must be age 24 or older, lived in Macon County for at least a year, register to attend Richland or Millikin, have earned a high school diploma or GED and have a minimum three-year gap in their education reflected through their transcripts.

The awards may be used to pay for tuition, course/program-related fees and/or books.

Those interested should apply at maconcountygives.org/scholarship-programs. The deadline is March 1.

For more information contact Kathy Carter at 217-220-1363 or send an email to kcarter@maconcountygives.org.

Scholarships

available from

Odd Fellows

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 and Rebekahs have several scholarships available.

The scholarships are open to Illinois residents who are citizens of the United States with a C or better average, planning to attend an accredited college or trade school.

Applications are available at www.ioof-il.org. Click on "forms" and select scholarship application. Completed applications must be received by March 1.

Introduction to barbering webinar

set for Feb. 17

DECATUR — The University of Illinois Extension serving Macon County is offering an online webinar on the career of barbering.

The webinar will be available at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in cooperation with Brandon Kraus, owner of Lockhart's Barber College, and is aimed at middle and high school students. Membership in 4H is not required and the webinar is free.

Register by Feb. 16 at go.illinois.edu/Barbering101 or call 217-877-6042. Accommodations are available for those with special needs. For accommodations, email Charles Young, cayoung2@illinois.edu or call him at 217-418.1436.

Herald & Review staff

