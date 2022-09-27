Lisa Jording overseeing assessor’s office

EUREKA—Woodford County Zoning Administrator Lisa Jording has taken on additional administrative duties in the Supervisor of Assessments office under a new position created by the Woodford County Board.

A contract outlining those duties was approved by the county board on its consent agenda in July with final ratification planned at the board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. However, the board discussed possible changes in the wording of the contract to clarify how changing salary issues for Jording would be handled in the future, but they decided to take no formal action since the contract has already been signed. The matter will be discussed further at the committee level to determine if an addendum to the contract may be needed.

The new position was created as a reorganization of duties originally administered by Supervisor of Assessments Jodi Goff. Goff subsequently resigned her position earlier this month.

According to the contract, Jording’s new duties involve operational support in the office including supervising the chief county assessor and secondary staff, ensuring the tax cycle timeline, handling phone calls and customer service and helping resolve inter-office complaints, among other duties. Jording is performing those duties in addition to her regular duties as Zoning Administrator. No extra hours were added, but Jording will get comp time for attending meetings and performing duties outside her regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

The contract is effective until Nov. 30, 2022, but can be extended.

The contract also outlines an increased pay scale combining the two positions for the next five years, even though the job has been described as temporary. The new pay scale for Jording ranges from

$67,346 for the current year to $83,894 in 2025-26, but those amounts are only effective as long as she maintains the new duties in addition to her duties as zoning administrator. When the board decides to replace Goff, the duties are likely to change again, as will Jording’s compensation.

Board member Dave Meinhold said the County Offices committee should clarify the language in the contract to make sure the conditions outlined are followed when Jording returns to performing zoning duties only. Board members said their ultimate goal is to replace Goff with a certified assessor, but they do not know how long that will take. In the meantime, Jording’s salary as Zoning Administrator could be raised separately. Meinhold suggested making Jording’s compensation for her work in the Assessor’s office as a separate stipend to make the distinction.

“(The position and contract) is transitional from where we’re at and where we’re going,” Meinhold said. “The compensation (for the assessor’s office) should show as a stipend…If it’s not defined better, it could be a matter of dissension.”

In additional action, the board approved a contract with Gary Twist to perform the specific professional duties in the Assessor’s office related to the tax cycle including sales ration, equalization, publicity and mailing of assessment notices and abstracts as an independent contractor. Twist will be paid $4,000 per month on a month-by-month basis. Board chairman John Krug noted because Twist is an independent contractor, the county will not receive a 50 percent reimbursement of the Supervisor of Assessments salary until they hire a new certified supervisor.

County offices chairman Autum Jones said hiring Twist was a move to have professional services in place “as we figure out what we’re going to do going forward.”

ARPA funds

Finance chairman Chuck Nagel outlined a tentative plan to use funds the county has received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal grant program that helps county governments replace lost revenue during the COVID pandemic. Nagel said allotting the funds received has been difficult due to changes in the rules governing the money.

“The rules have changed considerably in how the funds can be used,”

Nagel said. “It’s been helter skelter about this…We’ve gotten new information that directly impacted these funds.”

Initially, when the board was informed it would receive the money, they had concerns they might not be able to spend it all within the parameters outlined. They put out a letter asking other governmental units in the county to list any possible projects that would qualify for the funds, and they got requests. However, Nagel said when the rules began to change, the county was able to find several of its own projects that will qualify. Board member Richard Hill said the changes caused confusion.

“It was a moving target,” Hill said. “It morphed and morphed again, then we saw ways we could spend it as a county.”

The Finance committee has compiled a tentative list of possible projects and will appropriate money for those projects in its upcoming budget and appropriations. Many possible projects have been presented by county department heads. Those officials will be asked to get bids or price quotes for the projects to determine what the actual costs will be before the money is spent. It is currently unknown how much money will be spent on the outlined projects or if money will be left over.

“It could be more; it could be less,” Nagel said. He also said even though the money will be appropriated, it does not have to be spent on those specific projects.

Until the board knows the actual cost of the various projects rather than the current estimates, they will not know how much of the money can be allocated and spent for specific projects. Some of the projects on the appropriation list include: $500,000 for rural broadband expansion, $132,000 for a new telephone system, $165,000 for technology upgrades, $340,658 for digitizing documents, $128,505 for election booths and voting machines, and $1.95 million for upgrades to the county highway department. There are also allotments for new police equipment, maintenance projects in the courthouse including a new HVAC system, improvements to parking lots, and improvements in the courthouse annex, among many other projects.

“This will take time,” Nagel said of finalizing all the expenditures.

Board members Bill Cardin and Justin Faulk were absent from the meeting.

In other action, the board:

Approved the purchase of a new security x-ray machine for the courthouse not to exceed $17,280.59 after the sheriff determined repairing the machine would not be cost efficient since it has been determined it was at the end of life.

Noted the Public Safety committee is working with attorneys for the Menssen Trust to enact a new agreement after the old one expired. The agreement is currently in the hands of those attorneys after the county read and tweaked it. The new agreement raises the funding from

$2,000 to $7,500 for veterinary services for animals that need it after being picked up by animal control.

Noted board members were slated to meet with officials from the University of Illinois Extension Service about the upcoming levy to answer questions raised by the board. As of the meeting on Sept. 20, the board was proposing a significant cut in that levy.

“We have a lot of questions we’d like answered,” Hill said. The meeting was to be held Wednesday, Sept. 21.