Linda Stroh

Please ban the sale of bottled water

Please ban the sale of bottled water before we run out of water on this Earth. It takes twice the amount of water to produce one bottle of water for sale. This manufacturing process uses up an enormous amount of our limited Earthly valuable resources!

Give thanks for our water, trees, plants, animals and our land. We have used up more of our resources in the last 50 years than in any other time in history! We must do better at conserving our water usage. Scientists predict we will run out of clean water in 19 years. Use a rain barrel to save water for gardens and flower pots. Flush your toilets less often….toilets are the largest user of water in our homes.

Single-serve or single-use plastic bottles are a huge polluter of our landscape, blowing along roadsides, filling up our landfills, and plastic NEVER leaves the Earth. Toxic chemicals leach out of the plastic into the contents of the bottle. You are exposed to these toxins when you consume what is in the plastic bottle. Some of these toxins build up in your body and never leave.

The excess manufacturing of plastics have caused many health issues. It is a toxic environment for employees working in these facilities. It is a toxic environment for sorters of recycling facilities. It is toxic to our land, fish, wildlife, food supply, and water.

Plastic NEVER biodegrades and will remain on our planet forever. After many years it breaks down into a dust that we are now breathing. Plastics contain Phthalates, PCB, PBB, dioxins, carbon, hydrocarbons, catalysts, solvents, plasticizers, biphenyls, polystyrene, polyvinyl, ethylene, polyethylene, and many other chemicals responsible for the increase in cancers, asthma, memory loss, behavior problems, endocrine and hormone disruption, fertility concerns, and many more diseases. Breast cancer rates have increased in the last 20 years coinciding with the massive increase of plastic production.

(And sorry, I don’t want my carpet or handbag made from toxic recycled plastic, yuck).

Plastic companies are irresponsible greedy, uncaring corporations that do not care about our health or the planet. They care about profits.

The towns that have banned the sale of bottled water have seen a tremendous improvement to their towns. There are no bottles blowing around the roadways, yards, neighborhoods, and parks and filling up their landfills. All plastic is destined for the landfill. If it makes it to the recycle bin, it can be recycled maybe twice, then still ends up in the landfill. Recycling of plastic is a concept created by guess who?....the plastic companies in the 70’s and it is an old concept and it doesn’t work. What a beautiful thought to ban the sale of single-serve plastic bottles. Our health would improve; cancer, diabetes, & asthma rates would drop as we reduce our consumption of using plastic.

It can be done. We can’t wait for someone else to do it…..we must act now before it’s too late.

There was once a time when plastic pollution did NOT exist. We can and must return to a sustainable state for our children’s and their children future.

Linda Stroh

Bloomington, Il.