Lincoln's Becca Heitzig leads area runners with third in Class 2A Girls; U High boys fourth in Class 1A Boys

Lincoln junior Becca Heitzig finished third for Class 2A girls at Saturday's State Cross Country Meet at Detwiller Park in Peoria, with Normal West freshman Julie Bach and University High sophomore Zoe Carter also placing in the top-10.

Heitzig ran the three-mile course in 17 minutes, 50.99 seconds. Bach was sixth (18:11.43) while Carter took ninth (18:16.74). Another Normal West freshman, Renee Warren, just missed All-State honors which went to the top-25, placing 28th (18:59.62).

Normal West took 10th with 297 points while U High was 21st (478). Grayslake Central won the team title (106) followed by Lake Villa Lakes (125) and Washington (151).

CLASS 1A BOYS: U High, led by junior All-Staters Mitchell Hayes and Landen Alcorn, placed fourth and just missed a trophy for the second straight year. The Pioneers' 166 points was 12 points behind third-place Chicago Latin. Chicago DePaul Prep was the team champion (113) with Riverdale second (130).

Hayes finished 20th (16:03.45) and Alcorn was 23rd (16:05.45). Another area runner gaining All-State recognition was Eureka senior Charlie Bardwell in 24th (16:07.12).

El Paso-Gridley senior Sam Bushert just missed All-State, finishing 26th (16:13.54). Other area runners in the top-50 were Pontiac's Aidan Lee (36th), U High's Brandt Henderson (39th) and Sam Springer of Delavan (42nd).

Eureka was ninth (229) with EPG 10th (297) and Pontiac 16th (416).

CLASS 1A GIRLS: Central Catholic senior Nora Brady led area runners and made All-State by virtue of taking 18th (18:18.90).

Eureka finished seventh (279) while Olympia was 10th (321) and EPG 12th (348). Sophomore Nellie Mellick paced EPG by finishing 33rd (18:46.41). Leading Eureka was Laurel Munson in 37th (18:52.66).

CLASS 2A BOYS: Lincoln senior Brenden Heitzig (15:28.55) finished sixth to join his sister as an All-Stater.

Normal West placed 26th with 573 points. Leading the Wildcats was sophomore Aiden Swanlund in 50th (16:36.25). Plainfield South had 88 points and edged Hinsdale Central by a point for the title.

CLASS 3A GIRLS: Normal Community placed 27th (605) as Prospect cruised to first (39). Junior Ali Ince placed 87th (19:10.63) to lead the Iron.