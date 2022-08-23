Like a good neighbor for more than 33 years

EUREKA – After 33 years with State Farm, Duane Schroeder retired at the end of July. Schroeder began his career in Roanoke on April’s Fool Day in 1989. (“An appropriate day,” he joked.) He had been there for four years when Clarence Dickey retired in 1993 and Schroeder had the chance to take over his office in Eureka. Schroeder was the State Farm agent in Eureka for 29 years. Schroeder, who grew up in Roanoke and still lives there, says it has been a pleasure and an honor to be able to serve the communities of Woodford County.

“The way of life, with cohesive towns, church-based lifestyles, involved parents in the schools, healthcare conscious citizens, and fiscally conservative local governments, makes this a great place to live,” Schroeder said.

The local support and dedication to the schools led to one of the highlights of his career.

“An example I was so pleased to be involved with, especially because it was a State Farm program, was the social media voting campaign promoted by school districts across the country. Eureka-Congerville-Goodfield schools won a grant for $100,000, placing second in the small school category nationwide,” he said. The money was used for the digital display message boards in front of the schools.

Over the years, Schroeder has seen many changes in the insurance industry. Although younger drivers today might think mandatory car insurance has just always been the law, Schroeder remembers when it went into effect in Illinois early in his career, “creating a flurry of activity to satisfy requirements.”

State Farm has also expanded its services and offerings. “State Farm Insurance transitioned from a leader in insurance products to making inroads into banking, real estate lending, and investment products,” he said, noting that “the Affordable Care Act redefined our entries in the healthcare insurance industry.”

The coronavirus pandemic was a big challenge, as it limited the ability to keep up with clients in the way Schroeder and his staff would have liked. “Trying to keep up with client needs when we could not see them or know about changes in their lives was difficult,” he said, adding that now things are improving.

Schroeder said he feels blessed to have had such capable staff. “Kris Puent has been with me for almost 28 years. Two of my team members have become State Farm agents, including Derek Eastman, who has been an agent for 15 years, and is now my successor in my Eureka office. Many others have gone on to careers within State Farm, showing success at higher levels.”

Eastman is quick to credit Schroeder with giving him a start at State Farm. “Duane actually hired me and gave me an opportunity,” he said. “I wouldn’t be a State Farm agent if it wasn’t for him.”

Schroeder is looking forward to spending more time biking, fishing, and traveling with his wife Rachel. He is also delighted that he will be able to spend more quality time with his grandchildren (the 14th is on the way!).

“I could not be happier to have had loyal customers and a supportive wife and family for my 33 and one-third year career, one-third of the 100 years State Farm Insurance has served our communities,” he said.