BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois residents have plenty of options for commemorating Earth Day on April 22, whether it’s celebrating at a festival, volunteering for tree planting and community cleanups or learning how to help the environment.

“Earth Day is a great day for us to pause and remember with our always-busy lives the things we consume, how we discard of them, just being thankful for everything that is around us,” said Elisabeth Reed, director of Illinois State University’s Office of Sustainability.

A lot has happened since the first Earth Day was celebrated in April 1970.

Back then, there was no Environmental Protection Agency, no Clean Air Act, no Clean Water Act and no Endangered Species Act. Curbside recycling was virtually unheard of.

“Today we may focus on different ecological issues, but the spirit of Earth Day remains,” said Susie Ingram, program coordinator for the Peoria Park District’s Forest Park Nature Center. “'Think globally, act locally' continues to be a useful motto.”

Ingram said, “Everybody, no matter what age, can do something to make a positive impact on the environment from a local or global perspective. … The more we learn about other living things and their habitats, the better we can understand how to be good stewards of our shared resources.”

Reed said when it comes to individual choices, such as limiting use of plastics, walking more instead of driving a car, and recycling, “some might argue they feel like it’s insignificant, but they really do add up and it’s really important that we all contribute to these things.”

ISU’s Office of Sustainability oversees a number of initiatives emphasizing environmental principles such as recycle, reuse, repair and reduce waste, as well as a reminder to rethink how things are done.

The office has a “Share Shop,” essentially a free thrift store for students, and a Fix-It Fridays program that makes clothing repairs for students, faculty and staff. Both are aimed at keeping textiles out of landfills.

The Fix-It Fridays team will be at the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 for community members to use its services as part of Earth Week.

ISU’s Earth Week activities will include tree planting on campus and a cleanup.

Here are a few other ways you can observe Earth Day:

The Ecology Action Center is sponsoring a cleanup of Constitution Trail and Sugar Creek from 9 a.m. to noon April 22 and tree planting at the ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve April 22 and 23, as well as composting and rain barrel workshops April 22.

Registration is required. More information is available at ecologyactioncenter.org.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights, is having an Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22.

Activities include do-it-yourself seed suet cups and tree ring art all day and guided hikes at 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There also will be exhibits and local food vendors.

A Festival of Spring will take place from noon to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Macon County Conservation District’s Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

There will be a cleanup along the Sangamon River, guided hikes at 8 a.m. (birds), 1 p.m. (wildflowers) and 2:30 p.m. (Earth Day Celebration); an Illinois Raptor Center birds of prey program at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and canoeing, wagon rides and heirloom garden tours, among other activities.

Details are available at maconcountyconservation.org/events/festival-of-spring/.

Starved Rock State Park in Utica is seeking volunteers to pick up litter and remove graffiti on April 22. Anyone who is interested should contact the park’s natural resources coordinator at lisa.sons@illinois.gov before April 19.