BRIMFIELD — Nearly 200 years ago, people came to Jubilee College to be educated in a beautifully wooded area along a tributary of Kickapoo Creek.

Among the earliest such educational institutions in Illinois, the college closed long ago, but people still come to the area to recreate in a state park that has grown to about 3,200 acres.

One of the drawing cards of Jubilee College State Park, at 13921 W. Route 150, Brimfield, is the variety of activities it offers, explains site superintendent Stuart Whitaker.

In addition to camping and picnicking, with six picnic shelters, the park has about 60 miles of trails maintained for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Snowmobiling is also allowed on certain trails when there is a minimum of 4 inches of packed snow for a base.

Trails also cross through restored prairie areas that bloom in the summer.

The park also has opportunities for hunting and fishing.

“It’s a little slower in the wintertime here,” said Whitaker.

The trails are closed to horses and bikes from about mid-November to mid-March to “give them time to heal,” he said.

That makes this an excellent time to explore the trails for hikers who prefer not to encounter cyclists.

Of course, hiking in winter also means being prepared for varying conditions that may include snow and ice, but that can be part of the fun.

During my visit in late January, I traversed a few miles of the Red Trail, which is accessible from several of the picnic areas.

There were enough ups and downs to get my heart pumping, and I was grateful for my trekking pole on some of the steeper sections. The trails weave in an out of gullies, keeping things interesting. I saw woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees and sparrows, and the park is undoubtedly a good place to look for birds and woodland wildflowers in the spring.

Whitaker, who has been site superintendent for three years, said, “I tell people I have the best job in the world. … I work to see other people come out here to see the fruits of our labor of working to maintain the trails and just keep everything looking nice.”

He particularly loves seeing people celebrating with family reunions, and people of all ages, including a generation “kind of known for being inside playing video games,” enjoying the outdoors together.

Although the college is closed, the building remains and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 after a major restoration effort. It is overseen by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. The inside is not currently open to the public, but tours might resume later in the year.

Even with the building closed, it’s worth a stop to see the building, but the main trails and picnic areas are accessed from the state park entrance directly off Route 150.