Watch now: Normal's Underwood Park a welcoming place for butterflies

NORMAL — What was once a horse pasture is now a welcoming place for butterflies and other pollinators as well as the people who enjoy looking at them and native plants.

Located at the north end of Underwood Park, the butterfly habitat is an ongoing project of the Town of Normal that’s been several years in the making. It was seeded with black-eyed Susans, bee balm, prairie grasses, milkweed and other native plants in 2020.

“This is really the first year it’s showed its cool colors,” said Tyler Bain, a Normal park supervisor.

In mid-July, the area was awash in a sea of yellow — particularly black-eyed Susans. Although the colors are more subdued as fall approaches, it is still a magical place, especially with the tall grasses in the central area “designed to show what the natural prairies were back in the day,” said Bain.

Whether you come in the park entrance on Linden Street, just south of the Constitution Trail bridge or from the trail itself, the butterfly habitat is hard to miss. It is just east of a picnic shelter and includes a large monarch butterfly that’s a perfect place to pose for pictures.

Along the trail around and through the butterfly habitat are signs with information about monarch butterfly life cycles, their colors and diet.

“The overall goal is to just get kids and individuals involved with nature and try to kind of broaden people’s views,” said Bain. “What may look like weeds to some, this is habitat that pollinators love.”

Bain said the idea is to get the community involved, bring classes out and make it “kind of a living lab” while also “trying to make sure that these pollinators are here for the long term” by “trying to better that habitat for them.”

Brittnay Haag, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said efforts by the Town of Normal, other entities and individuals are important as butterflies and other pollinators face a variety of threats.

“Butterfly populations are decreasing each year, in part to environmental stresses like drought and loss of habitat,” she explained.

“We each need to do our part to save these beautiful creatures for future generations to enjoy and to support the biodiversity in our community,” said Haag.

It’s not just a matter of saving something that looks pretty.

“Butterflies are also responsible for pollinating our plants for fruit and seed development,” noted Haag. “One out of every three bites we take is thanks to a pollinator.”

Underwood isn’t the only park where Normal is taking steps to help pollinators.

Bain said there are plans to do more work at Hidden Creek Nature Area, 100 W. Sycamore St., and at Fransen Nature Area, 721 E. Raab Road.

The town recently added a pollinator house in partnership with Illinois State University at the Refuge Food Forest at One Normal Plaza. The food forest is a project in cooperation with the U of I Extension and its Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs.

“We’re also in the midst of partnering with the Urban Butterfly Initiative. They’re going to help us with what to plant and what areas we can take out of mowing and put in some habitat,” Bain said.

That includes adding more milkweed — an essential plant for monarchs.

“That’s where all the magic happens,” said Bain.

The town also plans to add seating areas where people can sit and watch the butterflies, birds, bees and other wildlife that benefits from the habitat area.

What you can do

Haag said there are many ways individuals can help butterflies: