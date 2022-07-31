Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland

GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience.

“Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said Stephanie Dobbs, roadside maintenance manager and habitat coordinator for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For example, the Mackinaw Dells Rest Area on westbound Interstate 74 at milepost 114 has a restored prairie with a trail.

A small selection of plants is on display immediately behind the rest area building by signs that say, “Illinois Prairie.” But the real deal is a bit beyond there.

The prairie was established in 1974 in partnership with Pheasants Forever and Quails Forever and underwent some maintenance in 2020, according to Dobbs.

On a recent visit, I found birds, bees, butterflies, dragonflies and even a sphinx moth — also known as a hummingbird moth — enjoying the light purple bee balm, yellow prairie coneflowers and other pollen-providing plants.

But nearly all the visitors to the rest area were oblivious to this natural beauty just a few yards behind the main building. They missed the opportunity to get a taste of what gave the Prairie State its name.

You don’t have to pass up the opportunity. The next time you are driving on I-74 from Bloomington toward Peoria, stop at the Mackinaw Dells Rest Area and check out the prairie. Let the compass plants, cup plants and prairie grasses tower above you. Bring a snack and pick out a picnic table in the shade.

Maybe it will help you see not only Mackinaw Dells but other rest areas in a different light.

There are 30 rest areas and 11 welcome centers in Illinois, according to the IDOT website.

The Mackinaw Dells Rest Area isn’t the only one worth exploring.

Dobbs said similar restored prairies are located at several rest areas. Most of the rest areas have natural areas, but they “are not as prominently displayed,” she said. “A lot of them have walkways.”

The Limestone Rest Area at milepost 194 on southbound Interstate 55, about 3 miles from Pontiac, has a walking path that includes a bridge overlooking the Vermilion River.

The Funks Grove Rest Area at milepost 149 on southbound I-55 has a trail leading into a wooded area full of maple trees, and displays inside the building related to the area’s maple “sirup” activities as well as Route 66 memorabilia.

One of the more unusual rest areas to explore is Salt Kettle at milepost 208 on westbound I-74, 7 miles west of Danville. It includes a trail that leads to a pioneer cemetery. It is managed in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

It’s not just about aesthetics and preserving nature.

“We call them safety rest areas,” said Dobbs, explaining that their purpose is to have people “get out and walk around and rejuvenate before they pop back in the car again.”

Dobbs, a certified arborist who has been with IDOT more than two decades, said some of the rest areas have “show prairies” — small plots with examples of plants, often with signs to identify them. There also are 24 certified monarch waystations, she said.

Among methods used for the restored prairies are using a tree spade — usually used to transplant a tree — to collect part of a remnant prairie and move it to the planned restored prairie, Dobbs explained. Seeds hand collected from native remnant prairies are also used, she said.

The state’s efforts to preserve and enhance natural areas go beyond the rest areas.