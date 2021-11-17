Watch now: In Normal, 2,500 turkey dinners ready for those in need

NORMAL — Earlier this week, a Normal warehouse was filled with volunteers on a big holiday mission: To feed 10,000 people this Thanksgiving season.

Home Sweet Home Ministries and the Midwest Food Bank this weekend will hold the annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Central Illinois residents in need can get a free food box containing the traditional Thanksgiving fixings of turkey, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and more on Saturday and Monday.

NAACP Youth Council to hold Thanksgiving meal giveaway Meals will be provided to residents of the Bloomington Housing Authority on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1615 Illinois St., Bloomington.

“The biggest thing people tell us, after they thank you so much for this help, is that this is what makes it possible for them to celebrate Thanksgiving with their family and their friends," said Matt Burgess, CEO of Home Sweet Home Ministries. "Without it, they would not be able to have that sit-down classic American holiday.”

The organization was founded on Thanksgiving Day in 1917 and is partnering with the Midwest Food Bank and Thrivent to pass out 2,500 turkeys and food boxes.

Each box can feed four to six people, and Home Sweet Home Ministries anticipates the giveaway serving around 10,000 people.

The event is free to residents in Central Illinois. It will run on 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal.

Since the start of the pandemic, Tara Ingham, executive director of the Midwest Food Bank in Normal, said the need for assistance has fluctuated greatly. Certain governmental assistance programs, such as the Federal Child Tax Credit program, have helped fill the gaps for some families.

Others are still struggling as prices increase on various items. Last year, the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner was $46.90, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"This year has really been a rollercoaster to identify how much need there is in the community," said Ingham, executive director of the Midwest Foodbank of Bloomington-Normal. "I think families are still struggling through the long term effects of COVID from unemployment to changes in housing arrangements.

"It continues to be a difficult time for many families and we're happy to help this way."

The Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the United States and one in East Africa and Haiti. On Tuesday, volunteers visited the Normal location the help pack food boxes ahead of the "Big Give" turkey distribution event.

People interested in helping support the giveaway can still purchase "turkey" cards for $15 at Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, to help the organization pay for the turkeys they are distributing during the event.

"We are all accustomed getting together with family, loved ones, whether its a friends giving or family thanksgiving, and having that opportunity to have that sense of community and connection with other people," said Burgess. "That's really a big part of thanksgiving, and making sure we can have every household in this community be able to celebrate that wants to celebrate is a big deal."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.