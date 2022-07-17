Watch now: A calming oasis at Laura's Gardens in Normal

NORMAL — What was once “Jesse Fell’s backyard” is now a wooded respite along Constitution Trail and soon-to-be waystation for butterflies.

Laura’s Gardens is an integral part of the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. But you don’t have to take part in an Art Station program to enjoy the shady oasis of maples, cedars and other trees along the Red Granite Trail.

“What’s so exciting about this trail is that it is open to the community regardless of if they’re here for Illinois Art Station or not,” said Hannah Johnson, executive director of IAS.

“One of my favorite things so far about starting my position here is seeing how many folks traverse the path on a daily basis, connecting themselves from one part of the community to the next, including Constitution Trail.”

The woods can be accessed from Vernon Avenue adjacent to where Constitution Trail meets the road or from the parking lot on Linden Street. If you aren’t there for an IAS program, park in the Town of Normal lot just south of the IAS on Linden.

If you biked there, walk your bike on the pedestrian path. No skateboards, inline skates or scooters are allowed. Only service animals are allowed.

The gardens are named in honor of Laura Berk, founder of Illinois Art Station and president of the IAS Foundation. Once connected to Illinois State University, the Art Station is now an independent, nonprofit organization that relies on grants and donations.

Berk was inspired to found the Illinois Art Station after visiting the Children’s Museum of the Arts in New York.

“I was so impressed at the provision of hands-on visual arts for all children, with a special focus on children who are underserved and at risk, delivered by professional art educators,” said Berk on a recent walk along the trail.

Having the nature area is an added bonus.

“Historically, it is the backyard of Jesse Fell,” the founder of Normal, noted Berk. After serving as Custer Brothers Nursery for many years, the property was purchased by John and Marilyn Freese, who preserved the property, she said, in outlining its history.

When the Freeses decided to sell the property, they looked for a nonprofit group that would continue to preserve it, said Berk.

The natural area provides a “very important integration of visual arts with nature, the opportunity to learn about ecology with the ambiance of this beautiful property and the calming impact that it has on children, youth, as a matter of fact on all of us,” she said.

Members of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and Master Naturalist program are working to develop a butterfly and pollinator garden. Flagstones wind through the garden.

“We’ve got a lot of milkweed getting established,” along with other perennial and annual plants to provide nectar for butterflies, explained Master Gardener Cindy Langrall.

“Year two will be better but year three is when you really want to come and get the photos,” she said.

Although the day was warm, the temperature was noticeably and refreshingly cooler in the shady woods. Children involved in a program at the Art Station ran through the woods during their lunch break.

“Throughout the summer while we’ve been hosting camps and programs, the kids love to get on the trail and access that pathway through the property so they can venture off on their own,” said Johnson. “They’re never out of sight, never too distant from the activities that are going on, so they can really get that agency and self-exploration as we’re engaging in art-making together.”