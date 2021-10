Where to find a pumpkin this year in Central Illinois? Check out our list

It's pumpkin patch season. Here's a look at area pumpkin producers to get your gourds.

Ackerman Family Farms, 27158 US 150, Morton

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 309-266-7459. ackermanfamilyfarmsllc.com.

Pumpkins, mums, farm animals, corn maze, ornamental corn, weekend hayrack rides, gift shop and more.

Bart's Pumpkin Patch, 9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 30. 217-454-0105. blackbartspumpkinpatch.com.

Craft store with refreshments, small haunted house, corn maze, pirate ship play area, grain bin play area, goats and scarecrow stuffing area. No pets allowed.

Big M Pumpkin Patch, 928 E. 1090 North Road, Taylorville

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. $6 admission fee includes all activities. 217-824-6625.

Hay mazes, pumpkin picking or gathering, hay rides, school tours, gourds, stalks, 5-acre corn maze.

Bomke's Patch, 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Friday Night Farm event Oct. 15 from 4-9 p.m. 217-670-2470. bomkespatch.com.

Children's play area, foam party, corn maze, bean maze, corn cribs, bubble fun, horse-drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, riddle hill rock mine, pumpkin cannon and kiddie hayrack ride.

Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop, Illinois 121, Sullivan

Open daily; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 217-728-7993.buxtonsgarden.com. Check its Facebook page for special events.

Pumpkins, gathered or to pick; mums, gift shop.

Christ Orchard, 4317 N. Texas Road, Elmwood

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed Sunday. christorchardonline.com. 309-446-3324.

U-pick pumpkins and apples, pure honey, apple cider, squirrel corn, squash, gourds, Indian corn, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, fruit butters and preserves, soy candles and more.

Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. 217-359-5565. curtisorchard.com.

Pumpkins, apple picking, petting zoo, corn maze, children's area, jump pad, putt n' play, rope maze, air cannon, tractor tour, pony ride, obstacle course and giant slide.

Daniken Tree Farm, 781 IL-140, Pocahontas

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. 618-664-4067. danikentreefarm.com.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride wagon, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash.

Gail's Pumpkin Patch, 1709 2000 Ave., Beason

Open noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and closed Tuesday. 217-447-3409. gailspumpkinpatch.com.

Pumpkin picking, popcorn wagon, farm animals, mazes, market and more.

Grissom Lost Creek Orchard, 680 Illinois 130, Greenup

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Pumpkins, gourds, mums, hiking trails, petting zoo, maze.

Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, 1356 County Road 2900 N, Rantoul

Open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-8 p.m. Sunday; 217-893-3407. reindeerranch.com.

Fall corn maze, pumpkins, paint ball gallery, pedal race cars, hay rides, reindeer tours, concessions and more. No pets or picnics on the ranch.

Indian Creek Farmstead, 19468 Curtis Black Top Road, Petersburg

Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday by appointment only. 217-717-4401. indiancreekfarmstead.com.

Pumpkin farm, wagon rides, food, barn, shop and more.

Indian Knoll Pumpkins, 2850 N. 1000 E. Road, Mechanicsburg

Open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 217-827-0317. indianknollspumpkins.com.

Pumpkins, food, wagon ride, corn box, hay stack in barn, farm animals, barnyard area, 6 & under area, family game area, train ride, pumpkin painting, face painting and more.

Kristin's Pumpkin Patch, 6300 Wind Tree Road, Springfield

Open 2-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 217-899-8099. kristinspumpkinpatch.com.

Pumpkins, gourds, corn maze, hayride, sunflowers and more.

Moran Pumpkin Patch, 576 County Road 1000, Neoga

Open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Straw maze, 3-acre corn maze, gravity wagon basketball, cornpit, sandboxes, barrel train ride, pumpkin painting. Huge variety of orange pumpkins, colored pumpkins, stackable pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, broomcorn, honey, mini straw bales, mums.

Negangard Pumpkin Patch, 1883 County Road 700 N, Sidney

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. 217-722-7866. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Pumpkins, honey, squash, gourds, Indian corn, straw, corn stalks, pumpkin ice cream and more.

Pumpkin Creek Farm, 7392 Barclay Road, Sherman

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 217-629-4058. pumpkincreekfarms.org.

Pumpkins, food, activities and country store.

Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday. 309-454-6880. raderfamilyfarms.com.

Pumpkins, food, maze, apple blaster, activities and more.

Roth Pumpkin Patch, 1811 W. Jefferson St., Morton

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 309-242-5893. rothpumpkinpatch.com.

Pumpkins, corn maze, food, slides, rides, gift shop and more.

Schaer's Country Market, 1118 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 309-698-2234.

Pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks and more.

Southfork Homestead Farms, 3000 N. 1200th St., Paris

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 217-712-9735. southforkhomesteadfarms.com.

Pumpkin Patch, food, entertainment, bouncy pillow and other attractions.

Tanners Orchard, 740 IL-40, Speer

Open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through October. 309-228-9688. tannersorchard.com.

U-Pick apples and pumpkins, corn maze, farm market and bakery, farm animals, sunflowers, fun acres and more.

Telford Acres, 468 County Road 1100 E., Deer Creek

Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily. 309-363-6448. facebook.com/telfordacres.

Pumpkins, gourds, mums, Indian corn, straw and more.

The Great Pumpkin Patch, 1749A E. County Road 1900 N, Arthur

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. the200acres.com.

Pumpkin Patch, bakery, gift shop and more.

Zaiser Pumpkin Farm, 1010 Dieble Road, Washington

Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. 309-370-6465. facebook.com/zaiserpumpkinfarm.

Pumpkins, squash, sweet corn and more.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.