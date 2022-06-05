Watch now: Prairie Quest aims to spread love for Illinois' native landscape

NORMAL — A dickcissel sings from the top of a small bush. A red-tailed hawk cries out as it soars overhead. Golden Alexander wildflowers turn parts of the prairie yellow.

I experienced it all while walking along the trails at the ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve as part of Prairie Quest.

In a sense, Prairie Quest is a treasure hunt. You’ll be looking for hidden boxes, but the real treasures are the prairies themselves.

“The goal is to try and get people out to our native prairies,” explained Jessica Chambers, director of the Illinois State University Horticulture Center. “We want individuals here in Central Illinois to kind of experience the different kinds of prairies to get an understanding of what the ‘Prairie State’ is made of.”

Illinois is still called the Prairie State, although only a tiny percentage of its original prairies remain.

Fortunately, efforts to restore or recreate native prairies in Illinois provide the opportunity to experience what once covered much of the state.

Prairie Quest is a cooperative effort of the ParkLands Foundation, ISU Horticulture Center and Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

It involves “letterboxes” — small plastic containers hidden in eight prairies across McLean and Woodford counties. Each contains a logbook and a carved stamp representing the prairie. The stamps were carved by ISU student Shauna Streitmatter.

You follow clues to find the letterbox, stamp the image from the letterbox stamp in your logbook, then use your own stamp to mark the logbook in the letterbox.

I made my logbook out of index cards with a hole punched in the corner and a star-shaped brad to hold it together. I’m using a bison as my stamp — letting “buffalos” roam the prairie again.

Once you’re done, return everything to the letterbox container and put it back where you found it.

Two of the letterboxes are in town, accessible via Constitution Trail: one at Bloomington’s Tipton Park, the other at the ISU Horticulture Center in north Normal. Another is at Sugar Grove Nature Center near Funks Grove.

Five are part of the ParkLands preserve system. One of the latter, Weston Cemetery Prairie, is an original remnant prairie, dating back beyond pioneer days.

You can find the clues and information about each prairie at qrcc.me/ra5h5fg7.

In addition to bringing your logbook, stamp, an ink pad (or washable marker) and pen, don’t forget bug spray, water and sunscreen. There’s little shade on the prairie. Closed shoes and long pants are also a good idea as you’re likely to be wading into tall grasses.

Of course, you can do the search without creating a personal logbook, but it’s more fun to embrace the full experience.

“Prairies are incredible. First of all, they’re a whole ecosystem that’s happening above and then the soil structure down below,” said Chambers.

Take the whole summer to find all the letterboxes and/or visit locations more than once to see how the prairies change over the season, from low, mostly green grasses and a few wildflowers in early summer to towering cup plants, compass plants and big bluestem as well as colorful coneflowers later in the summer and early fall.

The project will conclude Oct. 1 with a variety of activities at the ParkLands Foundation Letcher Basin Preserve about 25 miles from Bloomington-Normal. More information will be posted on the ISU Horticulture Center’s Facebook page as the event nears.

“There’s a saying out there about how easy it is to love a mountain, but it takes a little more time and patience to love a prairie,” said Chambers.

She and others involved in Prairie Quest hope the project will give people time to learn to love the prairie.

“Get into it and smell it and listen to it and look at it and you just might catch prairie fever like I have prairie fever,” said Chambers.

